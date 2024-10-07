ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Diane M. Birnbaumer, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Emergency Medicine

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical School: George Washington University School of Medicine
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of California, San Francisco
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Emergency Medicine

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Fellow, American College of Emergency Physicians
  • Outstanding Speaker of the Year Award, American College of Emergency Physicians
  • Outstanding Contribution to Education Award, American College of Emergency Physicians
  • Has given over 2,000 lectures internationally, nationally, locally, and virtually
  • Weiner SG, Vicken Y, Totten GA, Jacquet KD, Birnbaumer DM, et al: Effective teaching and feedback skills for international emergency medicine "train the trainers" programs. J Emerg Med 45(5);718-725, 2013.
  • Birnbaumer DM: Teaching procedures: improving "see one, do one, teach one.” Can J Emerg Med 13(6):390-394, 2011.
  • Borhart J, Birnbaumer DM: Emergency department management of sexually transmitted infections. Emerg Med Clin North Am 29(3);587-603, 2011.