ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Thomas Arnold, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Emergency Medicine, Medical Toxicology

Elimu

  • Medical School: LSU Health Shreveport, Shreveport, LA
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Emergency Medicine – Emergency Medicine
  • American Board of Emergency Medicine – Medical Toxicology

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Fellow, American Academy of Emergency Medicine
  • Fellow, American College of Medical Toxicology
  • Reviewer for several journals, including Annals of Emergency Medicine, Journal of Toxicology, Clinical Toxicology, Wilderness and Environmental Medicine, Journal of Medical Toxicology, Journal of Emergency Medicine
  • Over 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo