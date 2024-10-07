ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Michael SD Agus, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Endocrinology, Intermediate Care Program, Medical Critical Care, Medical Intensive Care Unit

Ushirikishaji

  • Professor of Pediatrics
  • Harvard Medical School
  • Division Chief, Division of Medical Critical Care; Endowed Chair in Critical Care; Medical Director, Medical Intensive Care Unit and Intermediate Care Program; Co-Medical Director, Biocontainment Unit
  • Boston Children’s Hospital

Elimu

  • Undergraduate: University of Pennsylvania
  • Medical School: University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine
  • Internship: Pediatrics Boston Children's Hospital
  • Residency: Pediatrics Boston Children's Hospital
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Critical Care Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Endocrinology Boston Children's Hospital

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Pediatrics (Critical Care Medicine)
  • American Board of Pediatrics (Endocrinology)
  • American Board of Pediatrics (General)

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Tight Glycemic Control, Inflammation, and the ICU: Evidence for Heterogeneous Treatment Effects in Two Randomized Controlled Trials. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2023 Jan 19.
  • Computer clinical decision support that automates personalized clinical care: a challenging but needed healthcare delivery strategy. J Am Med Inform Assoc. 2022 12 13; 30(1):178-194.
  • Utility of plasma beta-hydroxybutyrate to define resolution of diabetic ketoacidosis. Pediatr Diabetes. 2022 12; 23(8):1621-1627.
  • Impact of tight glycemic control and hypoglycemia after pediatric cardiac surgery on neurodevelopmental outcomes at three years of age: Findings from a randomized clinical trial. BMC Pediatr. 2022 09 07; 22(1):531.
  • Guidance for Structuring a Pediatric Intermediate Care Unit. Pediatrics. 2022 05 01; 149(5).