ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Chris G. Adigun, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • General Dermatology, Cosmetic Dermatology, Nail Disorders

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical School: University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Residency: University of North Carolina Medical Center, Chapel Hill, NC and The Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology, New York University Grossman School of Medicine

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Dermatology

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Alpha Omega Alpha, National Medical Honors Society
  • New York Super Doctors Rising Stars (2013, 2014, 2016)
  • Named a Rising Star at the World Congress of Dermatology, 2015
  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
  • Media expert featured in U.S. News and World Report, TeenVogue, InStyle, Real Simple, Self, Health, Allure, Men’s Journal

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo