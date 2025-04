Комплексный региональный болевой синдром (КРБС)

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: Treatment Guidelines: This web site provides links to two guidelines: Harden RN, Oaklander AN, Burton AW, et al, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: Practical Diagnostic and Treatment Guidelines, 4th edition (2013) and The Royal College of Physicians, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in Adults, 2nd edition (2018). These guidelines aim to help health care practitioners effectively treat patients with complex regional pain syndrome and improve their ability to function.