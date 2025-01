Синкопальное состояние

1. Primary Writing Committee, Sandhu RK, Raj SR, et al: Canadian Cardiovascular Society Clinical Practice Update on the Assessment and Management of Syncope. Can J Cardiol 36(8):1167–1177, 2020. doi: 10.1016/j.cjca.2019.12.023

2. Writing Committee Members, Shen WK, Sheldon RS, et al: 2017 ACC/AHA/HRS guideline for the evaluation and management of patients with syncope: A report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines and the Heart Rhythm Society. Heart Rhythm 14(8):e155–e217, 2017. doi:10.1016/j.hrthm.2017.03.004