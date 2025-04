Шизофрения

American Psychiatric Association (APA), Clinical Practice Guidelines for Schizophrenia, 3rd Edition : Practice guidelines include information on the social determinants of mental health and on effectively using technology (including social media, telepsychiatry, and mental health apps) to provide optimal patient care.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Schizophrenia: NAMI promotes ongoing awareness of schizophrenia, as well as educational and advocacy initiatives to support those who have it, and crisis-response services (including a HelpLine) to assist those in need.