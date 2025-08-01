Capacity (Competence) and Incapacity

Clinical capacity

Clinical capacity to make health care decisions is the ability to understand the potential benefits and harms of the proposed health care, to understand possible alternatives, and to make and communicate a health care decision. Assessment of this capacity requires evaluation of the following:

Medical factors (eg, the patient's medical condition, sensory deficits, drug adverse effects, emotional and psychiatric issues)

Functional abilities (physical, cognitive, and psychologic)

Environmental factors (eg, stressful living conditions, availability of helpers, isolation, time of day variations caused by medication schedules or fatigue)

Appropriate health care professionals determine this type of capacity when needed and document the determination process. Qualified health care professionals, as defined by state laws, are legally empowered to make these determinations in almost every state under state advance directive laws. The courts become involved only when the determination itself or another aspect of the process is challenged by the patient or someone else.

Clinical capacity is specific to a particular health care decision and thus is limited to that decision. The level of clinical capacity needed to make a health care decision depends on the complexity of that decision. A patient with some decrease in capacity, even one with fairly severe cognitive deficits, may still have enough capacity to make simple health care decisions, such as whether to allow a rectal examination or placement of an IV. Importantly, a patient with some decrease in capacity may still have enough capacity to designate a surrogate decision maker (2). However, the same patient may lack the capacity to decide whether to participate in a clinical trial.

Pearls & Pitfalls

All feasible attempts should be made to involve the patient in decision making. Ignoring the decision of patients with capacity or accepting the decision of patients without capacity is unethical and risks civil liability. A patient's ability to carry out a decision is also important for physicians to assess. For example, a patient with a broken leg may be able to make the decision to return home but be incapable of self-care during convalescence. Providing the necessary support to carry out a decision becomes an important goal of care.

Capacity may be intermittent, variable, and affected by the environment. Patients who lack capacity due to intoxication, delirium, coma, severe depression, agitation, or other impairment may regain capacity when their impairment resolves. To obtain consent to treat a patient who lacks clinical capacity, health care professionals should try to restore their capacity. If this is not possible, health care professionals must contact an agent or proxy designated in the patient’s durable power of attorney for health care or another legally authorized surrogate (Consent and Surrogate Decision Making) (3). If urgent or emergency care is needed (eg, for an unconscious patient after an acute event) and there is no designated surrogate or the surrogate is unavailable, the doctrine of presumed consent applies. Patients are presumed to consent to any necessary emergency treatment unless there is evidence to the contrary, such as a POLST (Physician Order for Life-Sustaining Treatment, a portable set of medical orders addressing critical medical decisions) or jewelry indicating patient's intent for "DNR" (Do Not Resuscitate). The process of making emergency health care decisions for people who cannot make decisions for themselves is rarely litigated in court.