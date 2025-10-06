skip to main content
Guided Imagery

ByAbhinav Singla, MD, Mayo Clinic
Reviewed ByMichael R. Wasserman, MD, California Association of Long Term Care Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Modified Oct 2025
Guided imagery, a type of mind-body medicine, involves using mental images, self-directed or guided, to help patients relax (eg, before a procedure) and to promote wellness and healing (to try to effect physical changes—eg, by mobilizing the immune system). The images can involve any of the senses.

Uses for Guided Imagery

Imagery used with relaxation techniques (muscle relaxation and deep breathing) plus hypnotherapy may help reduce pain, especially in patients with fibromyalgia (1), and improve quality of life and treatment tolerance in patients with cancer. Imagery has also been used in patients with psychological trauma, including intensive care unit (ICU) admission (2) and in those with anxiety, stress disorders, and sleep disorders.

References

