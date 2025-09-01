Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane (Anti-GBM) Disease

Plasma exchange

The mainstay of therapy is immediate initiation of plasma exchange to rapidly remove circulating anti-GBM antibodies, combined with high-dose glucocorticoids and cyclophosphamide (1). Empiric immunosuppressant therapy is sometimes initiated before diagnostic confirmation because of the rapidity of disease progression after onset. Plasma exchange is typically performed for 2 to 3 weeks using 4-L exchanges to remove anti-GBM antibodies. Glucocorticoids (eg, methylprednisolone 1 g IV once a day for 3 doses followed by an oral prednisone taper) are typically administered over 6 to 12 months in addition to cyclophosphamide (eg, 2 mg/kg orally once a day for 3 months and sometimes up to 6 months) to prevent the generation of new antibodies. Therapy can be tapered when improvement in pulmonary and kidney function plateaus.

Data from case-reports or case-series suggests that rituximab may be beneficial in some patients who have severe adverse effects, fail to respond to, or decline cyclophosphamide as treatment (1).

Additional supportive care measures may be required in patients with pulmonary hemorrhage or fluid overload due to kidney failure. Endotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation are recommended for patients with impending respiratory failure. Patients with significant renal impairment may require dialysis or kidney transplantation.