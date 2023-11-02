skip to main content
Thoracentesis

ByRebecca Dezube, MD, MHS, Johns Hopkins University
Reviewed ByRichard K. Albert, MD, Department of Medicine, University of Colorado Denver - Anschutz Medical
Reviewed/Revised Nov 2023 | Modified Jul 2025
Thoracentesis is needle aspiration of fluid from a pleural effusion. Thoracentesis may be done for diagnosis and/or therapy. Related procedures, including needle, catheter, and tube thoracostomy, are done for therapeutic purposes, such as treating pneumothorax or draining certain pleural fluids.

Indications for Thoracentesis

Diagnostic thoracentesis:

  • Diagnosis of a pleural effusion (in almost all patients) that is new or of uncertain etiology and is 10 mm in thickness on computed tomography (CT) scan, ultrasonography, or lateral decubitus x-ray (see figure Diagnosis of Pleural Effusion)

Diagnostic thoracentesis is usually not needed when the etiology of the pleural fluid is apparent (eg, viral pleuritis, typical heart failure).

Therapeutic thoracentesis:

  • Relief of symptoms in patients with dyspnea caused by a large pleural effusion

Contraindications to Thoracentesis

There are no absolute contraindications to thoracentesis. Relative contraindications include the following:

  • Bleeding disorder or anticoagulation that cannot be corrected

  • Altered chest wall anatomy

  • Cellulitis or herpes zoster at the site of thoracentesis puncture

  • Intractable coughing

  • Inability or unwillingness to cooperate

  • Pulmonary disease severe enough to make complications life threatening

Procedure for Thoracentesis

Transthoracic needle biopsy is usually done by an interventional radiologist, often with a cytopathologist present. The procedure and complications of thoracentesis are discussed in How To Do Thoracentesis.

