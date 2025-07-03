Antipsychotic Medications

Second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs) block dopamine and serotonin receptors, decreasing the likelihood of extrapyramidal (motor) adverse effects. Greater binding to serotonergic receptors may contribute to the antipsychotic actions on Second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs) block dopamine and serotonin receptors, decreasing the likelihood of extrapyramidal (motor) adverse effects. Greater binding to serotonergic receptors may contribute to the antipsychotic actions onpositive symptoms and the relative freedom from extrapyramidal adverse effects with SGAs.

Approximately 95% of all antipsychotics prescribed in the United States are SGAs (1).

SGAs also do the following:

Alleviate positive symptoms and to some extent negative symptoms

May cause less cognitive blunting

Are less likely to have extrapyramidal adverse effects (including a much lower risk of tardive dyskinesia)

Increase prolactin slightly or not at all (except risperidone, which increases prolactin as much as FGAs) Increase prolactin slightly or not at all (except risperidone, which increases prolactin as much as FGAs)

Can predispose to a metabolic syndrome, with insulin resistance, weight gain, and hypertension. , with insulin resistance, weight gain, and hypertension.

SGAs may appear to lessen negative symptoms because they are less likely to have parkinsonian adverse effects than FGAs.

Clozapine, the first SGA, is the only SGA shown to be effective in approximately 40% of patients resistant to first-generation antipsychotics ( Clozapine, the first SGA, is the only SGA shown to be effective in approximately 40% of patients resistant to first-generation antipsychotics (2). Clozapine reduces negative symptoms, reduces suicidality, has few or no motor adverse effects, and has minimal risk of causing tardive dyskinesia, but it has other adverse effects, including sedation, hypotension, tachycardia, constipation, weight gain, type 2 diabetes, myocarditis, and increased salivation. It also may cause seizures in a dose-dependent fashion. The most serious adverse effect is ). Clozapine reduces negative symptoms, reduces suicidality, has few or no motor adverse effects, and has minimal risk of causing tardive dyskinesia, but it has other adverse effects, including sedation, hypotension, tachycardia, constipation, weight gain, type 2 diabetes, myocarditis, and increased salivation. It also may cause seizures in a dose-dependent fashion. The most serious adverse effect isagranulocytosis, which can occur in < 1% of patients (3). Consequently, frequent monitoring of white blood cells (performed weekly for the first 6 months and every 2 weeks thereafter, then once a month after a year) is required in the United States, and clozapine is generally reserved for patients who have responded inadequately to other medications. ). Consequently, frequent monitoring of white blood cells (performed weekly for the first 6 months and every 2 weeks thereafter, then once a month after a year) is required in the United States, and clozapine is generally reserved for patients who have responded inadequately to other medications.

Other SGAs provide some of the benefits of clozapine without the risk of agranulocytosis and are generally preferable to first-generation antipsychotics for treatment of an acute episode and for prevention of recurrence. However, in a large, long-term, controlled clinical trial, symptom relief using any of 4 SGAs (olanzapine, risperidone, quetiapine, ziprasidone) was no greater than that first-generation antipsychotic perphenazine ( Other SGAs provide some of the benefits of clozapine without the risk of agranulocytosis and are generally preferable to first-generation antipsychotics for treatment of an acute episode and for prevention of recurrence. However, in a large, long-term, controlled clinical trial, symptom relief using any of 4 SGAs (olanzapine, risperidone, quetiapine, ziprasidone) was no greater than that first-generation antipsychotic perphenazine (4). In a follow-up study, patients who left the study prematurely were randomized to 1 of the 3 other study SGAs or to clozapine; this study demonstrated a clear advantage of clozapine over the other SGAs ( ). In a follow-up study, patients who left the study prematurely were randomized to 1 of the 3 other study SGAs or to clozapine; this study demonstrated a clear advantage of clozapine over the other SGAs (5). Hence, clozapine seems to be the only effective treatment for patients who have failed treatment with an FGA or an SGA. However, clozapine remains underused, probably because of lower tolerability and need for continuous blood monitoring. ). Hence, clozapine seems to be the only effective treatment for patients who have failed treatment with an FGA or an SGA. However, clozapine remains underused, probably because of lower tolerability and need for continuous blood monitoring.

SGAs developed more recently are very similar to each other in efficacy but differ in adverse effects, so medication choice is based on individual response and on other medication characteristics. For example, olanzapine, which has a relatively high rate of sedation, may be prescribed for patients with prominent agitation or insomnia; less-sedating medications might be preferred for patients with lethargy. A 4- to 8-week trial is usually required to assess full efficacy and adverse effect profile. After acute symptoms have stabilized, maintenance treatment is initiated; the lowest dose that prevents symptom recurrence is used. Aripiprazole, olanzapine, paliperidone, and risperidone are available in a SGAs developed more recently are very similar to each other in efficacy but differ in adverse effects, so medication choice is based on individual response and on other medication characteristics. For example, olanzapine, which has a relatively high rate of sedation, may be prescribed for patients with prominent agitation or insomnia; less-sedating medications might be preferred for patients with lethargy. A 4- to 8-week trial is usually required to assess full efficacy and adverse effect profile. After acute symptoms have stabilized, maintenance treatment is initiated; the lowest dose that prevents symptom recurrence is used. Aripiprazole, olanzapine, paliperidone, and risperidone are available in along-acting injectable formulation.

Weight gain, hyperlipidemia, and elevated risk of type 2 diabetes are the major adverse effects of SGAs, though the severity of these adverse effects vary across SGAs. Thus, before treatment with SGAs is begun, all patients should be screened for risk factors, including personal or family history of diabetes, weight, waist circumference, blood pressure, and fasting plasma glucose and lipid profile. Those found to have or be at significant risk of metabolic syndrome may be better treated with lurasidone, cariprazine, lumateperone, ziprasidone, or aripiprazole than with the other SGAs. Patient and family education regarding may be better treated with lurasidone, cariprazine, lumateperone, ziprasidone, or aripiprazole than with the other SGAs. Patient and family education regardingsymptoms and signs of diabetes, including polyuria, polydipsia, weight loss, and diabetic ketoacidosis (nausea, vomiting, dehydration, rapid respiration, clouding of sensorium), should be provided. In addition, nutritional and physical activity counseling should be provided to all patients when they start taking an SGA. All patients taking an SGA require periodic monitoring of weight, body mass index, and fasting plasma glucose and referral for specialty evaluation if they develop hyperlipidemia or type 2 diabetes.

FGAs and all SGAs have been associated with increased mortality in older adults with dementia; however, the risk is somewhat higher with FGAs (6). Therefore, antipsychotics should be used with caution in this population; where necessary, SGAs may be preferable.

Sometimes, combining an antipsychotic with another medication is beneficial (7). These medications include