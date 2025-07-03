Medications used to treat psychosis are divided into 2 categories based on their specific neurotransmitter receptor affinity and activity (1):
First-generation antipsychotics (FGAs): Also called conventional or typical antipsychotics
Second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs): Also called atypical antipsychotics
SGAs may offer some advantages (2), both in terms of modestly greater efficacy (although evidence does not consistently support greater efficacy in SGAs versus FGAs, and reduced likelihood of an involuntary movement disorder and related extrapyramidal adverse effects (3, 4).
Currently, SGAs comprise approximately 95% of antipsychotics prescribed in the United States. However, risk of metabolic syndrome (excess abdominal fat, insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, and hypertension) is greater with SGAs than with FGAs. Several antipsychotics in both classes can cause prolonged QT interval and ultimately increase the risk of fatal arrhythmias; these medications include thioridazine, haloperidol, olanzapine, risperidone, and ziprasidone.(excess abdominal fat, insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, and hypertension) is greater with SGAs than with FGAs. Several antipsychotics in both classes can cause prolonged QT interval and ultimately increase the risk of fatal arrhythmias; these medications include thioridazine, haloperidol, olanzapine, risperidone, and ziprasidone.
An antipsychotic medication with novel actions (ie, the muscarinic agonist xanomeline) has recently been approved for schizophrenia.
All antipsychotic medications are available as an oral pill, some are also available in other forms, such as intramuscular (for acute treatment) or oral concentrate (useful if rapid absorption or very low dose is required).
Classification and Adverse Effects of Antipsychotic Medications*
Medication
EPS/TD/Akathisia
Sedation
Weight gain/T2DM/Dyslipidemia
Elevated Prolactin
Anticholinergic Effects
Orthostatic Hypotension
QTC Prolongation
Comments
First-generation antipsychotics (dopamine-2 [D2] antagonists)First-generation antipsychotics (dopamine-2 [D2] antagonists)
Chlorpromazine†‡Chlorpromazine†‡
+
+++
+++
++
+++
+++
+++
Prototypic low-potency drug, the first antipsychotic developed
Also available as a rectal suppository
Fluphenazine†‡Fluphenazine†‡
+++
+
+
+++
+/-
-
+/-
Also available as fluphenazine decanoate and enanthate, which are IM depot forms (dose equivalents are not available)Also available as fluphenazine decanoate and enanthate, which are IM depot forms (dose equivalents are not available)
Haloperidol†‡Haloperidol†‡
+++
+
+
+++
+/-
-
++ (if IV)
High potency
Can make some substance intoxications (eg, phencyclidine) worse
Haloperidol decanoate available as IM depotHaloperidol decanoate available as IM depot
Oral liquid concentrate, is rapidly absorbed
No respiratory depression
LoxapineLoxapine
++
++
++
++
+
+
+
—
MolindoneMolindone
++
+
+/-
++
+
+
+
Possibly associated with weight loss
Perphenazine†‡Perphenazine†‡
++
+
++
++
+
+
+
Considered a midpotency antipsychotic
PimozidePimozide
+++
+
+
++
+
+
+
Used for Tourette syndrome
Thioridazine‡Thioridazine‡
+
+++
+++
++
+++
+++
+++
Absolute maximum dose is 800 mg/day because higher doses cause pigmentary retinopathy
Can cause QT prolongation
Thiothixene†‡Thiothixene†‡
+++
+
+
++
+
+
+
Has high incidence of akathisia
Trifluoperazine†‡Trifluoperazine†‡
+++
+
++
+++
+
+
—
—
Second-generation antipsychotics (serotonin-dopamine antagonists)§¶Second-generation antipsychotics (serotonin-dopamine antagonists)§¶
AripiprazoleAripiprazole
+
+
—
-
-
-
+/-
Dopamine-2 partial agonistDopamine-2 partial agonist
Sometimes used to treat major depression as an adjunct to antidepressant
Low risk of sedation and metabolic syndrome
Monitor response in patients taking medications that decrease (carbamazepine) or increase (fluoxetine, paroxetine) plasma levelsMonitor response in patients taking medications that decrease (carbamazepine) or increase (fluoxetine, paroxetine) plasma levels
AsenapineAsenapine
++
+
++
++
+
+
++
Given sublingually with no food to be consumed for 10 minutes afterward (tablet should not be swallowed)
Can cause weight gain, EPS, oral hypoesthesia, and dizziness
BrexpiprazoleBrexpiprazole
+
+
+
+/-
+/-
+/-
+/-
Dopamine-2 and 5HT1A partial agonistDopamine-2 and 5HT1A partial agonist
Sometimes used to treat major depression as an adjunct to antidepressant
Dose titration needed on days 1–8
CariprazineCariprazine
+
+
+/-
+
—
—
—
Partial agonist at D2, 5HT1A, and D3 receptors
Low risk of metabolic syndrome
Somnolence, upset stomach
Dose titration needed on days 1–2
ClozapineClozapine
+/-
+++
++++
+/-
+++
+++
++
First SGA
Effective in patients unresponsive to other antipsychotics
Frequent WBC counts required because agranulocytosis is a risk
Increased risk of seizures, metabolic syndrome, and myocarditis
IloperidoneIloperidone
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Because of possible QT prolongation and orthostatic hypotension, titrated over 4 days when initiated
LumateperoneLumateperone
+
+/-
+/-
+
+
+
++
Probable antagonist activity at central serotonin 5-HT2A and dopamine D2 receptors Probable antagonist activity at central serotonin 5-HT2A and dopamine D2 receptors
Contraindicated in older patients with dementia-related psychosis
Reduce dose with hepatic impairment
LurasidoneLurasidone
++
+
+/-
+/-
-
+
+/-
Once daily with food
Relatively low risk of sedation and metabolic syndrome
Reduce dose in patients with hepatic impairment
OlanzapineOlanzapine
+
+++
++++
+/-
++
+
++
Available as a monthly depot injection
Most common adverse effects: somnolence, metabolic syndrome, dizziness
Sometimes given IV for agitated patients
PaliperidonePaliperidone
+++
++
+++
+++
-
++
++
Metabolite of risperidone; not extensively metabolized by the liver, thus may be preferred in those with liver impairmentsMetabolite of risperidone; not extensively metabolized by the liver, thus may be preferred in those with liver impairments
Pharmacologically similar to risperidone Pharmacologically similar to risperidone
PimavanserinPimavanserin
+/-
+
+
-
+
++
++
5HT2A inverse agonist
Used for psychosis in Parkinson disease
Not yet approved for schizophrenia in the United States
QuetiapineQuetiapine
+/-
+++
+++
+/-
++
++
+++
Low potency allows for a wide dosing range
Because of sedative effects, sometimes used for insomnia
Sometimes used to treat major depression as adjunct to antidepressant
Dose titration required because of blocking of alpha-2 receptors
Twice-daily dosing required for immediate-release formulation because of a half-life of 6 hours; extended release given once at bedtime
RisperidoneRisperidone
+++
++
+++
+++
+
+
++
EPS more likely at doses > 6 mg; dose-dependent prolactin elevation, or metabolic syndrome; can cause orthostatic hypotension
Available as depot injection (microspheres) every 2 weeks
Ziprasidone†Ziprasidone†
+
+
+/-
+
-
+
+++
Inhibition of serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake, possibly with antidepressant effectsInhibition of serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake, possibly with antidepressant effects
Shortest half-life of second-generation antipsychotics
Requires twice-daily dosing with food
ECG monitoring may be needed when given for agitation
Concomitant use with carbamazepine and ketoconazole should be avoidedConcomitant use with carbamazepine and ketoconazole should be avoided
Muscarinic agonists
Xanomeline-TrospiumXanomeline-Trospium
-
+
+
-
++
+/-
-
M1/M4 agonist
Nausea/vomiting
May cause hypertension
* Adapted from Boland R, Verduin ML, eds. Kaplan and Sadock’s Comprehensive Textbook of Psychiatry, 11th Edition. Vol 2, Lippincott Williams & Wilkins, New York, 2024; Schatzberg A and Nemeroff CB. Textbook of Psychopharmacology, 6th edition. American Psychiatric Association Publishing. 2024.
† These medications are also available in an IM form for acute treatment.
‡ These medications are also available as an oral concentrate.
§ Monitoring for metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes is recommended for this class of antipsychotics.
¶ All second-generation antipsychotics have been associated with increased mortality in older patients with dementia.
5HT2A = subtype of 5HT2A (serotonin family receptors); ECG = electrocardiogram; EPS = extrapyramidal side (or adverse) effects; IM = intramuscular; IV = intravenous; SGA = second-generation antipsychotic; T2DM = type 2 diabetes mellitus; WBC = white blood cell. +/- = questionable; + = mild; ++ = moderate; +++ = severe; ++++ = very severe; - = not observed.
First-Generation Antipsychotics (FGAs)
First-generation antipsychotics (FGAs) (see table Classification and Adverse Effects of Antipsychotic Medications) act primarily by blocking the dopamine-2 receptor (dopamine-2 blockers). Though second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs) are currently widely used in practice, first-generation medications still have a role, especially for acute psychosis and when cost is a consideration () act primarily by blocking the dopamine-2 receptor (dopamine-2 blockers). Though second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs) are currently widely used in practice, first-generation medications still have a role, especially for acute psychosis and when cost is a consideration (1).
FGAs can be classified as high, intermediate, or low potency. High-potency antipsychotics (eg, haloperidol) have a higher affinity for dopamine receptors and less of an affinity for alpha-adrenergic and muscarinic receptors. Low-potency antipsychotics, which are rarely used (eg, chlorpromazine), have less affinity for dopamine receptors and relatively more affinity for alpha-adrenergic, muscarinic, and histaminic receptors. Intermediate potency drugs (eg, perphenazine), which have moderate effects on receptors, are more commonly used.FGAs can be classified as high, intermediate, or low potency. High-potency antipsychotics (eg, haloperidol) have a higher affinity for dopamine receptors and less of an affinity for alpha-adrenergic and muscarinic receptors. Low-potency antipsychotics, which are rarely used (eg, chlorpromazine), have less affinity for dopamine receptors and relatively more affinity for alpha-adrenergic, muscarinic, and histaminic receptors. Intermediate potency drugs (eg, perphenazine), which have moderate effects on receptors, are more commonly used.
Medications may be available in tablet, liquid, short- and long-acting IM, and/or rectal suppository preparations. A specific medication is selected primarily based on the following:
Adverse effect profile
Required route of administration
The patient’s previous response to the medication
FGAs may cause significant adverse effects, particularly some related to cognition and extrapyramidal adverse effects (eg, parkinsonism, dystonia, tremor, tardive dyskinesia).
Approximately 30% of patients with schizophrenia do not respond to first-generation antipsychotics (2–4). They may respond to clozapine, an second-generation antipsychotic.). They may respond to clozapine, an second-generation antipsychotic.
Second-Generation Antipsychotics (SGAs)
Second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs) block dopamine and serotonin receptors, decreasing the likelihood of extrapyramidal (motor) adverse effects. Greater binding to serotonergic receptors may contribute to the antipsychotic actions on Second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs) block dopamine and serotonin receptors, decreasing the likelihood of extrapyramidal (motor) adverse effects. Greater binding to serotonergic receptors may contribute to the antipsychotic actions onpositive symptoms and the relative freedom from extrapyramidal adverse effects with SGAs.
Approximately 95% of all antipsychotics prescribed in the United States are SGAs (1).
SGAs also do the following:
Alleviate positive symptoms and to some extent negative symptoms
May cause less cognitive blunting
Are less likely to have extrapyramidal adverse effects (including a much lower risk of tardive dyskinesia)
Increase prolactin slightly or not at all (except risperidone, which increases prolactin as much as FGAs)Increase prolactin slightly or not at all (except risperidone, which increases prolactin as much as FGAs)
Can predispose to a metabolic syndrome, with insulin resistance, weight gain, and hypertension. , with insulin resistance, weight gain, and hypertension.
SGAs may appear to lessen negative symptoms because they are less likely to have parkinsonian adverse effects than FGAs.
Clozapine, the first SGA, is the only SGA shown to be effective in approximately 40% of patients resistant to first-generation antipsychotics (Clozapine, the first SGA, is the only SGA shown to be effective in approximately 40% of patients resistant to first-generation antipsychotics (2). Clozapine reduces negative symptoms, reduces suicidality, has few or no motor adverse effects, and has minimal risk of causing tardive dyskinesia, but it has other adverse effects, including sedation, hypotension, tachycardia, constipation, weight gain, type 2 diabetes, myocarditis, and increased salivation. It also may cause seizures in a dose-dependent fashion. The most serious adverse effect is ). Clozapine reduces negative symptoms, reduces suicidality, has few or no motor adverse effects, and has minimal risk of causing tardive dyskinesia, but it has other adverse effects, including sedation, hypotension, tachycardia, constipation, weight gain, type 2 diabetes, myocarditis, and increased salivation. It also may cause seizures in a dose-dependent fashion. The most serious adverse effect isagranulocytosis, which can occur in < 1% of patients (3). Consequently, frequent monitoring of white blood cells (performed weekly for the first 6 months and every 2 weeks thereafter, then once a month after a year) is required in the United States, and clozapine is generally reserved for patients who have responded inadequately to other medications.). Consequently, frequent monitoring of white blood cells (performed weekly for the first 6 months and every 2 weeks thereafter, then once a month after a year) is required in the United States, and clozapine is generally reserved for patients who have responded inadequately to other medications.
Other SGAs provide some of the benefits of clozapine without the risk of agranulocytosis and are generally preferable to first-generation antipsychotics for treatment of an acute episode and for prevention of recurrence. However, in a large, long-term, controlled clinical trial, symptom relief using any of 4 SGAs (olanzapine, risperidone, quetiapine, ziprasidone) was no greater than that first-generation antipsychotic perphenazine (Other SGAs provide some of the benefits of clozapine without the risk of agranulocytosis and are generally preferable to first-generation antipsychotics for treatment of an acute episode and for prevention of recurrence. However, in a large, long-term, controlled clinical trial, symptom relief using any of 4 SGAs (olanzapine, risperidone, quetiapine, ziprasidone) was no greater than that first-generation antipsychotic perphenazine (4). In a follow-up study, patients who left the study prematurely were randomized to 1 of the 3 other study SGAs or to clozapine; this study demonstrated a clear advantage of clozapine over the other SGAs (). In a follow-up study, patients who left the study prematurely were randomized to 1 of the 3 other study SGAs or to clozapine; this study demonstrated a clear advantage of clozapine over the other SGAs (5). Hence, clozapine seems to be the only effective treatment for patients who have failed treatment with an FGA or an SGA. However, clozapine remains underused, probably because of lower tolerability and need for continuous blood monitoring.). Hence, clozapine seems to be the only effective treatment for patients who have failed treatment with an FGA or an SGA. However, clozapine remains underused, probably because of lower tolerability and need for continuous blood monitoring.
SGAs developed more recently are very similar to each other in efficacy but differ in adverse effects, so medication choice is based on individual response and on other medication characteristics. For example, olanzapine, which has a relatively high rate of sedation, may be prescribed for patients with prominent agitation or insomnia; less-sedating medications might be preferred for patients with lethargy. A 4- to 8-week trial is usually required to assess full efficacy and adverse effect profile. After acute symptoms have stabilized, maintenance treatment is initiated; the lowest dose that prevents symptom recurrence is used. Aripiprazole, olanzapine, paliperidone, and risperidone are available in a SGAs developed more recently are very similar to each other in efficacy but differ in adverse effects, so medication choice is based on individual response and on other medication characteristics. For example, olanzapine, which has a relatively high rate of sedation, may be prescribed for patients with prominent agitation or insomnia; less-sedating medications might be preferred for patients with lethargy. A 4- to 8-week trial is usually required to assess full efficacy and adverse effect profile. After acute symptoms have stabilized, maintenance treatment is initiated; the lowest dose that prevents symptom recurrence is used. Aripiprazole, olanzapine, paliperidone, and risperidone are available in along-acting injectable formulation.
Weight gain, hyperlipidemia, and elevated risk of type 2 diabetes are the major adverse effects of SGAs, though the severity of these adverse effects vary across SGAs. Thus, before treatment with SGAs is begun, all patients should be screened for risk factors, including personal or family history of diabetes, weight, waist circumference, blood pressure, and fasting plasma glucose and lipid profile. Those found to have or be at significant risk of metabolic syndrome may be better treated with lurasidone, cariprazine, lumateperone, ziprasidone, or aripiprazole than with the other SGAs. Patient and family education regarding may be better treated with lurasidone, cariprazine, lumateperone, ziprasidone, or aripiprazole than with the other SGAs. Patient and family education regardingsymptoms and signs of diabetes, including polyuria, polydipsia, weight loss, and diabetic ketoacidosis (nausea, vomiting, dehydration, rapid respiration, clouding of sensorium), should be provided. In addition, nutritional and physical activity counseling should be provided to all patients when they start taking an SGA. All patients taking an SGA require periodic monitoring of weight, body mass index, and fasting plasma glucose and referral for specialty evaluation if they develop hyperlipidemia or type 2 diabetes.
FGAs and all SGAs have been associated with increased mortality in older adults with dementia; however, the risk is somewhat higher with FGAs (6). Therefore, antipsychotics should be used with caution in this population; where necessary, SGAs may be preferable.
Sometimes, combining an antipsychotic with another medication is beneficial (7). These medications include
Antidepressants/selective serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors
Another antipsychotic
LithiumLithium
Benzodiazepines
Emerging and Investigational Antipsychotic Medications
Xanomeline-trospium is an antipsychotic with a muscarinic M1/M4 receptor agonist effect. It has shown efficacy against both positive and negative symptoms in randomized trials (Xanomeline-trospium is an antipsychotic with a muscarinic M1/M4 receptor agonist effect. It has shown efficacy against both positive and negative symptoms in randomized trials (1). It is the first antipsychotic with no effect on dopamine D2 receptors. It is a fixed-dose combination of xanomeline and trospium (a peripheral anticholinergic medication that counters the cholinergic side effects of xanomeline) (). It is the first antipsychotic with no effect on dopamine D2 receptors. It is a fixed-dose combination of xanomeline and trospium (a peripheral anticholinergic medication that counters the cholinergic side effects of xanomeline) (2).
Investigational dopamine antagonists are also under development (Investigational dopamine antagonists are also under development (3). Additionally, recently developed non–dopamine-targeting medications of interest include roluperidone (a 5-HT2 receptor antagonist), ulotaront (a trace amine—associated receptor agonist), and emraclidine (an M4 allosteric modulator), none of which act directly on the D2 receptor at clinical doses (). Additionally, recently developed non–dopamine-targeting medications of interest include roluperidone (a 5-HT2 receptor antagonist), ulotaront (a trace amine—associated receptor agonist), and emraclidine (an M4 allosteric modulator), none of which act directly on the D2 receptor at clinical doses (4).
Long-Acting Formulations
Some first- (FGA) and second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs) are available as long-acting depot preparations (see table Depot Antipsychotic Medications). These preparations are useful for eliminating medication nonadherence. They may also help patients who, because of disorganization, indifference, or denial of illness, cannot reliably take daily oral medications.
Depot Antipsychotic Medications
Medication*
Dosaging Interval
Aripiprazole, long-acting, injectableAripiprazole, long-acting, injectable
Monthly
Fluphenazine decanoateFluphenazine decanoate
Every 2–4 weeks
Fluphenazine enanthateFluphenazine enanthate
Every 1–2 weeks
Haloperidol decanoateHaloperidol decanoate
Every 28 days (3- to 5-week range is acceptable)
Olanzapine pamoate†Olanzapine pamoate†
Every 2 or 4 weeks
Paliperidone Paliperidone
Dose on day 1, day 8; then once monthly starting 5 weeks later
Risperidone microspheres‡Risperidone microspheres‡
Every 2 weeks
* Medications are given IM with Z-track technique.
† Olanzapine pamoate may cause rare but significant sedation, so patients must be observed for 3 hours after the injection.† Olanzapine pamoate may cause rare but significant sedation, so patients must be observed for 3 hours after the injection.
‡ Because of a 3-week lag time between first injection and achievement of adequate blood levels, patients should continue taking oral antipsychotics for 3 weeks after the first injection. Assessment of tolerability with oral risperidone is recommended before initiating IM therapy.‡ Because of a 3-week lag time between first injection and achievement of adequate blood levels, patients should continue taking oral antipsychotics for 3 weeks after the first injection. Assessment of tolerability with oral risperidone is recommended before initiating IM therapy.
Treatment of Adverse Effects of Antipsychotic Medications
Potential adverse effects of first-generation antipsychotics include sedation, cognitive blunting, dystonia and muscle stiffness, tremors, elevated prolactin levels (causing galactorrhea), weight gain, and lowered seizure threshold in patients with seizures or at risk of seizures (for treatment of adverse effects, see table Treatment of Acute Adverse Effects of Antipsychotics). Akathisia (motor restlessness) is particularly unpleasant and may lead to nonadherence; it can be treated with propranolol.). Akathisia (motor restlessness) is particularly unpleasant and may lead to nonadherence; it can be treated with propranolol.
Second-generation antipsychotics are less likely to cause extrapyramidal (motor) adverse effects, including tardive dyskinesia, but these may occur. Metabolic syndrome (excess abdominal fat, insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, and hypertension) is a significant adverse effect with many SGAs.(excess abdominal fat, insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, and hypertension) is a significant adverse effect with many SGAs.
Treatment of Acute Adverse Effects of Antipsychotics
Symptoms
Treatment
Comments
Acute dystonic reactions (eg, oculogyric crisis, torticollis)
Benztropine IV or IMBenztropine IV or IM
Diphenhydramine IV or IMDiphenhydramine IV or IM
Benztropine orally may prevent dystonia when given with an antipsychotic.Benztropine orally may prevent dystonia when given with an antipsychotic.
Laryngeal dystonia
Lorazepam IV Lorazepam IV
Intubation may be needed.
Akinesia, severe parkinsonian tremors, bradykinesia
Benztropine orallyBenztropine orally
Diphenhydramine orallyDiphenhydramine orally
In patients with akinesia, the antipsychotic may have to be stopped, and one with a lower potency used.
Akathisia (with other extrapyramidal adverse effects)
Amantadine orallyAmantadine orally
Benztropine orallyBenztropine orally
Biperiden orally
Procyclidine orally
Propranolol orally Propranolol orally
Trihexyphenidyl orallyTrihexyphenidyl orally
The causative antipsychotic should be stopped, a lower dose of that same medication may be given, or the antipsychotic can be switched to one with a lower propensity to cause extrapyramidal adverse effects.
Akathisia associated with extreme anxiety
Lorazepam orallyLorazepam orally
Clonazepam orallyClonazepam orally
—
Tardive dyskinesia is an involuntary movement disorder most often characterized by puckering of the lips and tongue, finger movements, writhing of the arms or legs, or more. For patients taking FGAs, the risk of tardive dyskinesia is cumulative, increasing approximately 5% with each year of medication exposure. Incidence is considerably lower with SGAs (1, 2). In up to 3% of patients, tardive dyskinesia is severely disfiguring (3). In some patients, tardive dyskinesia persists indefinitely, even after the medication is stopped.
Because of this risk, patients receiving long-term maintenance therapy should be evaluated at least every 6 months. Rating instruments, such as the Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale, should be used to more precisely track changes over time. Patients who have schizophrenia and who continue to require an antipsychotic medication may be treated with clozapine or quetiapine, which are SGAs. Valbenazine a vesicular monoamine transporter-2 inhibitor, has been approved for treatment of tardive dyskinesia but requires hepatic function monitoring during initiation. The most important adverse effects are hypersensitivity, somnolence, , should be used to more precisely track changes over time. Patients who have schizophrenia and who continue to require an antipsychotic medication may be treated with clozapine or quetiapine, which are SGAs. Valbenazine a vesicular monoamine transporter-2 inhibitor, has been approved for treatment of tardive dyskinesia but requires hepatic function monitoring during initiation. The most important adverse effects are hypersensitivity, somnolence,QT prolongation, and parkinsonism. Deutetrabenazine, another vesicular monoamine transporter-2 inhibitor, is also approved for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia (. Deutetrabenazine, another vesicular monoamine transporter-2 inhibitor, is also approved for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia (4).
Neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS), a rare but potentially fatal adverse condition related to antipsychotic medications, is characterized by muscle rigidity, hyperthermia, autonomic instability, and elevated creatine kinase. Complications can include rhabdomyolysis, and kidney damage. All antipsychotics can cause NMS, though it is more common with first-generation antipsychotics. Management involves stopping the causative medication, rapid cooling, aggressive supportive care, and medications such as bromocriptine, amantadine, and dantrolene. , a rare but potentially fatal adverse condition related to antipsychotic medications, is characterized by muscle rigidity, hyperthermia, autonomic instability, and elevated creatine kinase. Complications can include rhabdomyolysis, and kidney damage. All antipsychotics can cause NMS, though it is more common with first-generation antipsychotics. Management involves stopping the causative medication, rapid cooling, aggressive supportive care, and medications such as bromocriptine, amantadine, and dantrolene.
Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale
Before or after completing the scoring, clinicians should do the following:
Rate each of the following items on a 0 to 4 scale for the greatest severity observed:
Movements that occur only on activation are given 1 point less than those that occur spontaneously.
Category
Item
Range of Possible Scores
Facial and oral movements
Muscles of facial expression
0 1 2 3 4
Lips and perioral area
0 1 2 3 4
Jaw
0 1 2 3 4
Tongue
0 1 2 3 4
Extremity movements
Arms
0 1 2 3 4
Legs
0 1 2 3 4
Trunk movements
Neck, shoulders, and hips
0 1 2 3 4
Global judgment
Severity of abnormal movements
0 1 2 3 4
Incapacitation due to abnormal movements
0 1 2 3 4
Patient’s awareness of abnormal movements (0 = unaware; 4 = severe distress)
0 1 2 3 4
Adapted from Guy W: ECDEU [Early Clinical Drug Evaluation Unit] Assessment Manual for Psychopharmacology. Rockville (MD), National Institute of Health, Psychopharmacology Research Branch, 1976. Copyright 1976 by US Department of Health, Education and Welfare.
