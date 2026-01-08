Cyclothymic disorder is characterized by hypomanic and depressive symptoms, which are less severe than those in bipolar disorder and follow an irregular course; symptoms occur on more than half the days during a period of ≥ 2 years. Diagnosis is based on standard psychiatric criteria. Management consists primarily of education, although some patients with functional impairment require medications.

Cyclothymic disorder involves hypomanic and depressive periods in patients who never fulfill the criteria for an episode of mania, hypomania, or major depression. It is commonly a precursor of bipolar I disorder or bipolar II disorder. However, it can also occur without developing into a major mood disorder.

In chronic hypomania a form rarely seen clinically, elated periods predominate, with habitual reduction of sleep to < 6 hours. People with this form are constantly overcheerful, self-assured, overenergetic, full of plans, improvident, overinvolved, and meddlesome; they rush off with restless impulses and may act in an overly familiar manner with people.

Some people, function well during periods of hypomania; however, over the course of the disorder, mood disturbances and fluctuations may have serious detrimental interpersonal and social consequences. Consequences may include instability with an uneven work and schooling history, impulsive and frequent changes of residence, repeated romantic or marital breakups, or episodic abuse of alcohol and drugs.

Lifetime prevalence of cyclothymic disorder is estimated at <1% to 2.5% (1). It appears to occur at similar rates in women and men.

(See also Overview of Mood Disorders.)

General reference 1. American Psychiatric Association. Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th ed, Text Revision. American Psychiatric Association Publishing; 2022.

Diagnosis of Cyclothymic Disorder Diagnosis of cyclothymic disorder is based on the following diagnostic criteria from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, Text Revision. Symptoms must have been present for at least 2 years, or 1 year in children and adolescents, and impair functioning and include the following (1): Numerous periods with hypomanic symptoms that do not meet criteria for a hypomanic episode and numerous periods with depressive symptoms that do not meet criteria for a major depressive episode

Symptoms have been present for at least half of the 2-year period (1 year in children and adolescents), and the individual has not been without symptoms for more than 2 months at a time Also, the symptoms are not attributable to bipolar I or bipolar II disorder, to another psychiatric disorder (eg, schizoaffective disorder, delusional disorder), to the psychological effects of a substance, or to another medical condition (eg, hyperthyroidism).

