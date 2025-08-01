Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) is characterized by restriction of food intake; it does not include having a distorted body image or being preoccupied with body image (in contrast to anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa).

Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder typically begins during childhood, most commonly at ages 11 to 13 years, but may develop at any age (1). The exact cause of the disorder is unknown, but it may have genetic and psychosocial components, including trauma, anxiety, autism, and developmental disabilities. ARFID may initially resemble the picky eating that is common during childhood—when children refuse to eat certain foods or foods of a certain color, consistency, or odor. However, such food fussiness, unlike avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder, usually involves only a few food items, and the child's appetite, overall food intake, and growth and development are normal.

Patients with avoidant/restrictive food intake may avoid or limit eating for various reasons. Some patients lose interest in eating or fear that eating will lead to harmful consequences such as choking or vomiting. They may avoid certain foods because of their sensory characteristics (eg, color, consistency, odor).

Symptoms and Signs of ARFID Patients with avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder avoid eating food and restrict their food intake to such an extent that they have ≥ 1 of the following: Significant weight loss or, in children, failure to grow as expected

Significant nutritional deficiency

Dependence on enteral feeding (eg, via a feeding tube) or oral nutritional supplements

Markedly disturbed psychosocial functioning Nutritional deficiencies can be life threatening, and social functioning (eg, participating in family meals, spending time with friends in situations where eating may occur) can be markedly impaired.

Diagnosis of ARFID Psychiatric assessment The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th ed, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR) criteria for avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (1) include the following: The food restriction leads to significant weight loss, failure to grow as expected in children, significant nutritional deficiency, dependence on nutritional support, and/or marked disturbance of psychosocial functioning

The food restriction is not caused by unavailability of food, a cultural practice (eg, religious fasting), general medical illness, medical treatment (eg, radiation therapy, chemotherapy), or another eating disorder—particularly anorexia nervosa

There is no evidence of a disturbed perception of body weight or shape. However, patients who have a general medical disorder that causes decreased food intake but who maintain the decreased intake for much longer than typically expected and to a degree requiring specific intervention may be considered to have avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder. When patients first present, clinicians must exclude general medical illness as well as other psychiatric disorders that impair appetite and/or intake, including other feeding and eating disorders, depression, schizophrenia, and factitious disorder imposed on another.

Cognitive behavioral therapy or family-based treatment Cognitive behavioral therapy and family-based treatment are commonly used to help patients normalize their eating (1). Both interventions can also help them feel less anxious about what they eat.