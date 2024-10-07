Initial Psychiatric Assessment

Patients with psychiatric symptoms or concerns or disordered behavior present in a variety of clinical settings, including primary care and urgent or emergency care settings. Symptoms or concerns may be new or a continuation of a history of psychiatric issues. Symptoms may be caused by psychiatric illness or by a general medical condition. The method of assessment depends on whether the symptoms constitute an emergency or are reported in a routine visit. In an emergency, a clinician may have to focus on more immediate history, symptoms, and behavior to be able to make a management decision. In a scheduled visit, a more thorough assessment is appropriate.
Routine psychiatric assessment includes a general medical and psychiatric evaluation, as well as a mental status examination. (See also the American Psychiatric Association’s Psychiatric Evaluation of Adults Quick Reference Guide, 3rd Edition [1].)
History
The clinician should first determine whether the patient can provide an accurate history (ie, whether the patient is relatively cognitively intact) and can readily and coherently respond to initial questions. If not, information is sought from family, caregivers, or other collateral sources (eg, caseworkers, police). Even when a patient is communicative, close family members, friends, or other people who are knowledgeable about the patient's medical and social situation may provide additional clinically useful information. Previous psychiatric assessments, treatments, and degree of adherence to past treatments are reviewed.
The psychiatric interview should be performed by an experienced clinician. Open-ended questions should be used and sufficient time should be allotted to allow patients to feel comfortable to and elicit relevant information. This allows patients to tell their story in their own words and to describe associated social circumstances and reveal emotional reactions.
The interview should first explore what prompted the need for psychiatric assessment (eg, unwanted or unpleasant thoughts, problematic behavior), including the degree to which the presenting symptoms affect the patient or interfere with the patient's social, occupational, and interpersonal functioning. The interviewer then attempts to gain a broader perspective on the patient’s physical symptoms by reviewing significant life events—current and past—and the patient’s responses to them (see table ).
Psychiatric, medical, social, and developmental histories are reviewed. Current medications, as well as relevant past medications, are noted. A review of systems to check for other symptoms not described in the psychiatric history is important. Focusing only on the presenting symptoms to the exclusion of past history and other symptoms may result in making an incorrect primary diagnosis (and thus recommending the wrong treatment) and missing other psychiatric or medical comorbidities. For example, not asking about past manic episodes in a patient presenting with depression could result in making an incorrect diagnosis of major depressive disorder instead of bipolar disorder. In addition, a thorough medical history and review of physical symptoms may identify potential general medical causes of psychiatric symptoms (eg, hyperthyroidism as a possible cause of anxiety).
Initial Psychiatric Assessment
Area
Elements
Psychiatric history
Current diagnoses
Relevant past psychiatric history (eg, psychotic symptoms, manic episodes)
Previous treatments, including medications, procedures (eg, electroconvulsive therapy), and hospitalizations
General medical history
Current and past medical conditions and treatments
New-onset physical symptoms
Recent health changes (eg, pregnancy, menopause)
Current medications and any relevant past medications
Review of systems
Social history
Living arrangements (eg, alone, with family, in group home or shelter, on street)
Relationship history, including quality and stability of marriage (or marriages) or significant relationships
Pattern of social life (eg, quality and frequency of interaction with friends and family)
Employment history, including stability and effectiveness at work
Education level and educational history (eg, current status as student, completion of educational milestones [eg, high school diploma, completion of college degree, if begun], reasons for any difficulties in school)
Legal history, including arrests and incarcerations
Other social determinants of health (eg, financial stability, health care access, social and community environment)
Family history
Known diagnoses, including psychiatric disorders
Response to the usual vicissitudes of life
Divorce, job loss, death of friends and family, illness, other failures, setbacks, and losses
Developmental history
Family composition and atmosphere during childhood
Behavior during schooling
Handling of different family and social roles
Sexual adaptation and experiences
Current and past history of substance misuse
Current or past use or misuse of tobacco, alcohol, and/or illicit and/or recreational drugs
Potential for harm to self or others
Suicidal thoughts, plans, and intent
Prior suicide attempts and means used
Intent to harm others
The personality profile that emerges may suggest traits that are adaptive (eg, openness to experiences, conscientiousness) or maladaptive (eg, self-centeredness, dependency, poor tolerance of frustration) and may indicate the coping mechanisms used. The interview may reveal obsessions (unwanted and distressing repetitive thoughts or impulses), compulsions (excessive, repetitive, purposeful behaviors that a person feels driven to do), and delusions (fixed false beliefs that are firmly held despite evidence to the contrary) and may determine whether distress is expressed in physical symptoms (eg, headache, abdominal pain), psychological symptoms (eg, phobic behavior, depression), or social behavior (eg, withdrawal, rebelliousness). The patient should also be asked about attitudes regarding psychiatric treatments, including medications and psychotherapy, so that this information can be incorporated into the treatment plan.
The interviewer should establish whether a general medical condition or its treatment is causing or worsening a psychiatric condition (see Medical Assessment of the Patient With Psychiatric Symptoms). In addition to having direct effects (eg, symptoms, including psychiatric ones), many general medical conditions cause enormous stress and require coping mechanisms to withstand the pressures related to the condition. Many patients with severe medical conditions experience some kind of adjustment disorder, and those with underlying psychiatric disorders may experience a worsening of their symptoms.
Observation of the patient's demeanor and behavior during an interview may provide evidence of psychiatric or general medical disorders. Body language may reveal evidence of attitudes and feelings denied by the patient. For example, does the patient fidget or pace back and forth despite denying anxiety? Does the patient seem sad despite denying feelings of depression? General appearance may provide clues as well. For example, how is the patient's hygiene? Is a tremor or facial droop present?
Mental Status Examination
A mental status examination uses observation and questions to evaluate several domains of mental function, including
Speech
Emotional expression
Thinking and perception
Cognitive functioning
Brief standardized screening questionnaires are available for assessing certain components of the mental status examination, including those specifically designed to assess orientation and memory, as well as symptoms of depression and anxiety. Such standardized assessments can be used during a routine office visit to help screen patients, can help identify the most important symptoms, and can provide a baseline for measuring response to treatment. However, screening questionnaires cannot take the place of a broader, more detailed mental status examination.
General appearance should be assessed for unspoken clues to underlying conditions. For example, patients’ appearance can help determine whether they
Are unable to care for themselves (eg, they appear to be undernourished, disheveled, or dressed inappropriately for the weather or have significant body odor)
Are unable or unwilling to comply with social norms (eg, they are garbed in socially inappropriate clothing)
Have engaged in substance use or attempted self-harm (eg, they have an odor of alcohol, scars suggesting IV drug use or self-inflicted injury)
Speech can be assessed by noting spontaneity, syntax, rate, and volume. A patient with depression may speak slowly and softly, whereas a patient with mania may speak rapidly and loudly. Abnormalities such as dysarthrias and aphasias may indicate a general medical cause of mental status changes, such as head injury, stroke, brain tumor, or multiple sclerosis.
Emotional expression can be assessed by asking patients to describe their feelings. The patient’s tone of voice, posture, hand gestures, and facial expressions are all considered. Mood (emotional state reported by the patient) and affect (patient's expression of emotional state as observed by the interviewer) should be assessed. Affect and its range (ie, full vs constricted) should be noted as well as the appropriateness of affect to thought content (eg, patient smiling while discussing a tragic event).
Thinking and perception can be assessed by noticing not only what is communicated but also how it is communicated. Abnormal content may take the form of the following:
Delusions (false, fixed beliefs)
Ideas of reference (experiencing innocuous or coincidental events as having strong personal significance, eg, seeing people on the street laughing and assuming that the people are laughing at them)
Obsessions (recurrent, persistent, unwanted, and intrusive thoughts, urges, or images)
The clinician can assess whether ideas seem to be linked and goal-directed and whether transitions from 1 thought to the next are logical. Patients experiencing mania or psychosis may have disorganized thoughts or an abrupt flight of ideas.
Cognitive functions include the patient’s
Level of alertness
Attentiveness or concentration
Orientation to person, place, and time
Immediate, short-term, and long-term memory
Abstract reasoning
Insight
Judgment
Abnormalities of cognition most often occur with delirium or dementia or with substance intoxication or withdrawal but can also occur with depression.
