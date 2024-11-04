Stool Incontinence in Children

Behavioral strategies include structured toilet-sitting times (eg, having children sit on the toilet for 5 to 10 minutes after each meal to take advantage of the gastrocolic reflex). If children have accidents during certain times of the day, they also should sit on the toilet immediately prior to those times.

Small rewards are often useful incentives. For example, giving children stickers to place on a chart each time they sit on the toilet (even if there is no stool production) can increase adherence to a plan. Often a stepwise program is used in which children receive small tokens (eg, stickers) for sitting on the toilet and larger rewards (eg, a trip to the park) for consistent adherence. Rewards may need to be changed over time to maintain children’s interest in the plan.

A referral to a behavioral therapist or child psychologist experienced in treating children with encopresis may be needed when caregiver-initiated methods are unsuccessful. These specialists strongly recommend caregivers who are frustrated with incontinence and fecal soiling behaviors avoid punishing the child or showing disappointment with the child for lack of progress or for any subsequent regression after progress. Behavioral therapists and child psychologists also caution caregivers against overly positive praise; rather, they emphasize proportionate praise and neutral feedback depending on the child's level of achievement.