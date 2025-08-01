Barium enema

Diagnosis of Hirschsprung disease should be made as soon as possible. The longer the disease goes untreated, the greater the chance of developing Hirschsprung-associated enterocolitis, a complication that may be fulminant and fatal. Most patients can be diagnosed in early infancy.

Single-Contrast Barium Enema Showing Swan Neck Appearance of Hirschs... Image © Springer Science+Business Media

Initial approach is typically with barium enema and/or rectal suction biopsy. (NOTE: A barium enema should not be performed in patients suspected of having Hirschsprung-associated enterocolitis because of the risk of perforation.) Barium enema may show a transition in diameter between the dilated, normally innervated colon proximal to the narrowed distal segment (which lacks normal innervation). Barium enema should be performed without prior preparation, which can dilate the abnormal segment and decompress the proximal colon, rendering the test nondiagnostic. Because characteristic findings may not be present in the neonatal period, a 24-hour post-evacuation radiograph should be taken; if the colon is still filled with barium, Hirschsprung disease is likely.

A rectal suction biopsy can disclose the absence of ganglion cells. Acetylcholinesterase staining can be performed to highlight the enlarged nerve trunks; calretinin staining can be performed to detect the absence of mucosal innervation (1).

Some centers also can do rectal manometry, which typically reveals a lack of relaxation of the internal anal sphincter upon balloon insufflation of the rectum, which is characteristic of the abnormal innervation.

Definitive diagnosis requires a surgical or suction biopsy of the rectum and then surgical biopsies to map the extent of disease and thus plan surgical treatment.

Genetic testing is not routine but may be performed if evaluation shows manifestations of a genetic syndrome or in cases of total colonic aganglionosis.

Hirschsprung Disease Hide Details This barium enema shows aganglionosis up to the splenic flexure. The aganglionic bowel is narrowed and spastic (right), whereas the normally innervated proximal bowel (top) is dilated and filled with fecal material. By permission of the publisher. From Wald A: Gastroenterology and Hepatology: Colon, Rectum, and Anus. Edited by M Feldman (series editor) and CR Boland. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1996.

