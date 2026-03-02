Wheezing and Asthma in Infants and Young Children

Asthma Attack 3D Model

In general, the likelihood of future asthma development in a child with recurrent wheezing depends on the interplay between genetic (ie, a family history of atopy and/or asthma) and environmental (eg, infections, allergens, pollution) factors (1). In infants and young children, wheezing with viral illnesses, particularly those caused by respiratory syncytial virus and human metapneumovirus, is associated with an increased risk of developing childhood asthma (2, 3). An eventual diagnosis of asthma is more likely in children who have atopic symptoms, more severe wheezing episodes, and a family history of atopy and/or asthma.

Wheezing may be associated with atopic disease (ie, food allergies, allergic rhinitis, atopic dermatitis) in some children. In one study of children with recurrent wheezing, those with atopic disease had a higher individual risk of developing asthma because both conditions are driven by the same T2-high (ie, high CD4+ T-helper 2 cell cytokines) inflammatory pathways; however, nonallergic phenotypes constituted the majority of asthma diagnoses at 5 years of age (4).

In about one-third of young children, recurrent wheezing episodes are the initial manifestations of asthma, and these children will continue to have persistent wheezing later in childhood or adolescence (1). In other children, wheezing episodes, even if recurrent, are transient and stop by age 6 to 10 years; thus, they are not thought to represent a phenotype of asthma.

Wheezing usually results from bronchospasm that may be worsened by inflammation of the small and medium airways that causes edema and further airway narrowing. An acute wheezing episode in infants and young children is usually triggered by respiratory viral infections, but airway inflammation may also be triggered (or worsened) by allergies or inhaled irritants (eg, tobacco smoke).

The cause of recurrent wheezing in young children can often be unclear. Some causes that could be associated with recurrent wheezing include frequent viral respiratory infections, allergies, or asthma. Less common causes of recurrent wheezing include chronic dysphagia that causes recurrent aspiration, gastroesophageal reflux, airway malacia (eg, tracheomalacia), a retained aspirated foreign body, or heart failure.

(See also Pathophysiology of Asthma in adults).