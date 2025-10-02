Overview of Anxiety Disorders in Children and Adolescents

SSRIs are usually the first-line option for long-term treatment. There is no evidence that any one SSRI is more effective than another (8); however, adverse effects can vary (eg, depending on slow or rapid metabolism, interaction with other medications). Dose titration, tapering, and discontinuation can be more quickly managed with the SSRIs that have shorter half-lives, such as sertraline and escitalopram, 2 of the most commonly used SSRIs to treat children and adolescents ( ); however, adverse effects can vary (eg, depending on slow or rapid metabolism, interaction with other medications). Dose titration, tapering, and discontinuation can be more quickly managed with the SSRIs that have shorter half-lives, such as sertraline and escitalopram, 2 of the most commonly used SSRIs to treat children and adolescents (9, 10).

SNRIs (eg, duloxetine, venlafaxine) may be considered as second-line options. Tricyclic antidepressants are third-line options. When combined with CBT, SSRIs have the highest likelihood of improving symptoms compared to either medication or therapy alone (11).

Genetic testing panels for enzymes that metabolize various medications are available. Genotyping can identify patients at increased risk of adverse reactions or inadequate responses to an SSRI. Specifically, the CPIC (Clinical Pharmacogenetics Implementation Consortium) guidelines provide support for testing a limited number of genetic variants (eg, CYP2D6, CYP2C19, 2B6) that alter (ie, increase or decrease) the metabolism of an SSRI or of other medications, leading to poor therapeutic outcomes due to impacts on efficacy or adverse effects (12–14). Testing done before starting treatment identifies at-risk patients. Once treatment is initiated, testing may be considered in those with poor medication response or with adverse effects. Testing patients without risk factors and those with good response and tolerability is not recommended. Testing for other variants (CYP1A2, CYP2C9, CYP3A4, SLC6A4, HTR2A) is not recommended given the limited evidence supporting gene-based dosing recommendations. Other factors impacting drug metabolism that are not identified in current testing platforms include novel or rare genetic or epigenetic variants as well as age and diet. (15). Cannabis or cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are moderate to strong inhibitors of CYP enzymes, increasing SSRI plasma concentrations (16, 17) and contributing to adverse effects (eg, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue). Clinicians who order these tests will need to help families interpret the results (12). (See table Medications For Long-Term Treatment of Anxiety, Depression, and Related Disorders.)

SSRIs are generally well tolerated across the indications for which they are prescribed. Some early adverse effects (eg, nausea, abdominal pain, headache, activation [restlessness, insomnia, irritability, disinhibition]) usually resolve quickly. Starting at the lowest dose, slower titration, administering at different times of day (evening if there is tiredness; morning if there is insomnia) may be helpful. Late-emerging adverse effects (eg, hyperhidrosis, anorgasmia, usually persist (9). Weight gain can emerge early or late in treatment and is associated mostly with escitalopram and citalopram, less with fluoxetine, and not at all with sertraline (18).

SNRIs, which are less well-tolerated than the SSRIs, can also increase the risk of hypertension due to their inhibition of norepinephrine uptake, leading to increased noradrenergic activity (19, 20).

SSRIs and SNRIs should be tapered gradually because withdrawal symptoms (eg, dizziness, headache, tremor, fatigue,flu-like symptoms, paresthesia, brain fog, insomnia) can occur after abrupt or rapid discontinuation. Medications with shorter elimination half-life have higher withdrawal risk and fluoxetine has the lowest. Slow tapering over weeks to months may be needed. In cases where symptoms occur at minimal available dosing, switching to liquid preparations may allow a more gradual taper (21, 22).