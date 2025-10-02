Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)

The etiology of oppositional defiant disorder is influenced by a combination of various biological, psychological, and social risk and protective factors. It is probably most common among children from families in which the adults engage in loud, argumentative, interpersonal conflicts (1). This diagnosis should not be viewed as a circumscribed disorder but rather as an indication of underlying problems that may require further investigation and treatment. Oppositional defiant disorder has been associated with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), antisocial personality disorder, substance use disorders, and to a lesser extent with mood and anxiety disorders.

Factors that predispose youth to oppositional defiant disorder share much in common with those for conduct disorder and antisocial personality disorder. Although oppositional defiant disorder has sometimes been viewed as a mild version of conduct disorder, similarities between the 2 disorders are only superficial. The hallmark of this disorder is an interpersonal style characterized by irritability and defiance. In contrast, children with a conduct disorder seemingly lack a conscience and repeatedly violate the rights of others (eg, bullying, threatening or causing harm, being cruel to animals), sometimes without any evidence of irritability.