Copper is a component of many body proteins; almost all of the body's copper is bound to copper proteins.

Copper deficiency may be acquired or inherited.

(See also Overview of Mineral Deficiency and Toxicity.)

Acquired Copper Deficiency If the genetic mechanisms controlling copper metabolism are normal, dietary deficiency rarely causes clinically significant copper deficiency (except for total parenteral nutrition with insufficient supplementation). Causes include Severe childhood protein deficiency

Persistent infantile diarrhea (usually associated with a diet limited to milk)

Severe malabsorption (as in sprue or cystic fibrosis)

Bariatric surgery (where vitamin B12 deficiency may also be present)

Excessive zinc intake Deficiency may cause neutropenia, impaired bone calcification, myelopathy, neuropathy (with symptoms similar to vitamin B12 deficiency), and hypochromic anemia not responsive to iron supplements. Diagnosis of acquired copper deficiency is based on low serum levels of copper and ceruloplasmin, although these tests are not always reliable. Treatment of acquired deficiency is directed at the cause, and copper 1.5 to 3 mg/day orally (usually as copper sulfate) is given. deficiency is directed at the cause, and copper 1.5 to 3 mg/day orally (usually as copper sulfate) is given.