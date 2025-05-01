Overview of Behavioral Problems in Children

Treatment of medical or psychological issues

Education and strategies for parents

Once a behavioral problem has been identified and its etiology has been identified, early intervention is desirable because behaviors become more difficult to change with longer duration.

If general medical issues have been excluded, the clinician can reassure the parents that the child is physically well (ie, that the child’s behavior is not a manifestation of a general medical illness). By listening to and validating parental frustrations and providing education about the prevalence of behavioral problems, the clinician can often provide the parents with a broader understanding of the behavior and reduce parental guilt and anxiety. The clinician counsels parents about the available management options.

For simple problems, parental education, reassurance, and a few specific suggestions are often sufficient. Parents should be reminded of the importance of spending at least 15 to 20 minutes/day in a pleasurable activity with the child and calling attention to desirable behaviors when the child exhibits them (“catching the child being good”). Children develop security and independence through consistent parental responsiveness. Gradual introduction of age-appropriate separations is recommended as the child matures.

For some behavioral problems, however, parents benefit from additional strategies for disciplining children and modifying behavior:

Parents should identify triggers for the child's behavior and factors (eg, additional attention) that may inadvertently reinforce it.

Desired and undesired behavior should be clearly defined.

Parents should focus on the behavior itself and not equate it with the child (eg, "that was unacceptable behavior" vs "you're a bad person").

Consistent rules and limits should be established.

Parents need to track compliance on an ongoing basis and provide appropriate rewards for success and consequences for inappropriate or undesired behavior.

Parents should try to minimize their anger when enforcing rules and maximize positive contact with the child.

Pearls & Pitfalls

Helping parents to understand that “discipline” implies structure and not just punishment allows them to provide the structure and clear expectations that children need. Ineffective discipline may result in inappropriate behavior. Scolding or physical punishment may briefly control a child’s behavior but may eventually decrease the child’s sense of security and self-esteem. Threats to leave or send the child away are damaging; fulfilling threats is potentially abusive, whereas leaving them unfulfilled sends a message that they are empty and can be ignored. Scolding, threats, and physical punishment also teach the child that these reprimands are appropriate responses to situations that the child does not like.

A time-out technique, in which the child must sit alone in a place with few sources of stimulation or distraction (a corner or room [other than the child’s bedroom] that is not dark or scary and has no television, digital devices, or toys) for a brief period, is one approach to altering unacceptable behavior (1). Time-outs should be used for one inappropriate behavior or a few at one time. Physical restraint should be avoided. For children who escalate in the intensity of their reactions when put in time-out, parents may prefer to move more rapidly to redirection once they recognize that children have registered the reprimand for inappropriate behavior. Although there has been some controversy over inappropriate use of this technique, it can be one effective behavioral tool.

Time-Out Technique

A circular behavioral pattern may be interrupted if parents ignore behavior that does not disturb others (eg, refusal to eat) and use distraction or temporary isolation to limit behavior that cannot be ignored (eg, public tantrums).

A behavioral problem that does not change in 3 to 4 months should be re-evaluated; more intensive behavioral management coaching or mental health consultation may then be indicated.