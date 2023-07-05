Overview of Minerals

Six macrominerals are required by people in gram amounts.
Four cations: Sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium
Two accompanying anions: Chloride and phosphorus
Daily requirements range from 0.3 to 2.0 g. Bone, muscle, heart, and brain function depend on these macrominerals.
Nine trace minerals (microminerals) are required by people in minute amounts:
Chromium
Copper
Fluorine
Iodine
Iron
Manganese
Molybdenum
Selenium
Zinc
Dietary guidelines for trace minerals have been determined (see table Guidelines for Daily Intake of Trace Minerals). All trace minerals are toxic at high levels; some minerals (chromium) may be carcinogens. It is not clear whether chromium should be considered an essential (required) trace element (1).
Trace mineral deficiencies (except for iodine, iron, and zinc) do not often develop spontaneously in adults on ordinary diets; infants are more vulnerable because their growth is rapid and intake varies.
Trace mineral imbalances can result from hereditary disorders (eg, hemochromatosis, Wilson disease), kidney dialysis, parenteral nutrition, restrictive diets prescribed for people with inborn errors of metabolism, or various popular diet plans.
Trace Minerals
Nutrient
Principal Sources
Functions
Some Effects of Deficiency and Toxicity
ChromiumChromium
Liver, processed meats, whole-grain cereals, nuts
Promotion of glucose tolerance
Deficiency: Possibly impaired glucose tolerance
Toxicity: Skin, lung, and gastrointestinal tract irritation after exposure to hexavalent chromium (CrO3) in the workplace; may cause perforation of the nasal septum and lung carcinomaSkin, lung, and gastrointestinal tract irritation after exposure to hexavalent chromium (CrO3) in the workplace; may cause perforation of the nasal septum and lung carcinoma
CopperCopper
Organ meats, shellfish, nuts, dried legumes, dried fruits, whole-grain cereals, peas, cocoa, mushrooms, tomato products
Enzyme component, hematopoiesis, bone formation
Deficiency: Anemia in undernourished children; can be present in Menkes (kinky-hair) syndrome
Toxicity: Copper poisoning; can be present in Wilson disease Copper poisoning; can be present in Wilson disease
Fluorine
Seafood, tea, fluoridated water (sodium fluoride 1.0–2.0 parts per million)Seafood, tea, fluoridated water (sodium fluoride 1.0–2.0 parts per million)
Bone and tooth formation
Deficiency: Predisposition to dental caries, possibly osteoporosis
Toxicity: Fluorosis, mottling and pitting of permanent teeth, exostoses of spine
Iodine
Seafood, iodized salt, eggs, cheese, drinking water (content varies)
Thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) synthesis, development of fetus
Deficiency: Simple (colloid, endemic) goiter, congenital hypothyroidism with deaf-mutism, impaired fetal growth and brain development (cretinism)
Toxicity: Hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism
Iron
Many foods (except dairy products)—soybean flour, beef, kidney, liver, fish, poultry, beans, clams, molasses, enriched grains and cereals (bioavailability variable in plant sources)
Hemoglobin and myoglobin formation, cytochrome enzymes, iron-sulfur proteins
Deficiency: Anemia, pica, glossitis, angular cheilosis
Toxicity: Cirrhosis, diabetes mellitus, skin pigmentation; can be present in hemochromatosis
ManganeseManganese
Whole-grain cereals, pineapple, nuts, tea, beans, tomatoes
Healthy bone structure
Component of manganese-specific enzymes: glycosyltransferases, phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase, manganese-superoxide dismutaseComponent of manganese-specific enzymes: glycosyltransferases, phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase, manganese-superoxide dismutase
Deficiency: Questionable
Toxicity: Neurologic symptoms resembling those of parkinsonism or Wilson disease
Molybdenum
Milk, legumes, whole-grain breads and cereals, dark green vegetables
Component of coenzyme for sulfite oxidase, xanthine dehydrogenase, and aldehyde oxidase
Deficiency: Tachycardia, headache, nausea, obtundation (sulfite toxicity)
Selenium
Meats, seafood, nuts, plant-based foods (selenium content varying with soil concentration)
Component of glutathione peroxidase and thyroid hormone iodinase
Deficiency: Keshan disease (viral cardiomyopathy), muscle weakness
Toxicity: Hair loss, abnormal nails, nausea, dermatitis, peripheral neuropathy
Zinc
Meat, liver, oysters, seafood, fortified cereals, peanuts, whole grains (bioavailability variable in plant sources)
Enzyme component, skin integrity, wound healing, growth
Deficiency: Impaired growth and delayed sexual maturation, hypogonadism, hypogeusia
Toxicity: Red blood cell microcytosis, neutropenia, impaired immunity
Guidelines for Daily Intake of Trace Minerals
Category
Age (year*) or Time Frame
Chromium (mcg)Chromium (mcg)
Copper (mcg)Copper (mcg)
Fluoride (mg)
Iodine (mcg)
Iron (mg)
Manganese (mg)Manganese (mg)
Molybdenum (mcg)
Selenium (mcg)
Zinc (mg)
Recommended daily intake
Infants
0.0–6 mo
0.2
200
0.01
110
0.27
0.003
2
15
2
7 mo–1 yr
5.5
220
0.5
130
11
0.6
3
20
3
Children
1–3
11
340
0.7
90
7
1.2
17
20
3
4–8
15
440
1
90
10
1.5
22
30
5
Males
9–13
25
700
2
120
8
1.9
34
40
8
14–18
35
890
3
150
11
2.2
43
55
11
19–30
35
900
4
150
8
2.3
45
55
11
31–50
35
900
4
150
8
2.3
45
55
11
51+
30
900
4
150
8
2.3
45
55
11
Females
9–13
21
700
2
120
8
1.6
34
40
8
14–18
24
890
3
150
15
1.6
43
55
9
19–30
25
900
3
150
18
1.8
45
55
8
31–50
25
900
3
150
18
1.8
45
55
8
51+
20
900
3
150
8
1.8
45
55
8
Pregnant 14–18
29
1000
3
220
27
2.0
50
60
12
Pregnant 19–30
30
1000
3
220
27
2.0
50
60
11
Pregnant 31–50
30
1000
3
220
27
2.0
50
60
11
Breastfeeding 14–18
44
1300
3
290
109
2.6
50
70
13
Breastfeeding 19–30
45
1300
3
290
9
2.6
50
70
12
Breastfeeding 31–50
45
1300
3
290
9
2.6
50
70
12
* * Except where noted differently.
NOTE: Recommended dietary allowances (RDAs) are shown in regular type. RDAs are set to meet the needs of 97 to 98% of people in a group.
Adequate intakes (AIs) are shown in bold type. For healthy breastfed infants, AIs are the mean intake. For other groups, AIs are amounts believed to meet the needs of all people in the group, but because of lack of data, the percentage of people covered cannot be specified with confidence.
NR = not recommended; ND = not determinable because of lack of data, so sources of intake should be limited to foods.
