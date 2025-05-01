skip to main content
Chromium Deficiency

ByLarry E. Johnson, MD, PhD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Reviewed/Revised May 2025
Only 1 to 3% of biologically active trivalent chromium (Cr) is absorbed. Normal plasma levels are 0.05 to 0.50 mcg/L (1.0 to 9.6 nmol/L). However, it is not clear whether chromium should be considered an essential (required) trace element (1).

Chromium potentiates insulin activity; however, it is not known whether chromium picolinate supplementation is beneficial in diabetes mellitus. Patients with diabetes should not take chromium supplements unless use is supervised by a diabetes specialist. Chromium supplements do not enhance muscle size or strength.

Patients receiving long-term total parenteral nutrition rarely develop chromium deficiency.

Symptoms of chromium deficiency may include weight loss, confusion, impaired coordination, and impaired glucose tolerance, increasing the risk of diabetes.

Treatment of chromium deficiency is with trivalent chromium. deficiency is with trivalent chromium.

Reference

  1. 1. Vincent JB. New evidence against chromium as an essential trace element. J Nutr. 147(12):2212–2219, 2017. doi:10.3945/jn.117.255901

