"Numbness" can be used by patients to describe various symptoms, including loss of sensation, abnormal sensations, weakness, or paralysis. However, numbness in the clinical context refers to loss of sensation, either partial (hypesthesia) or complete (anesthesia). Clinicians must determine exactly what patients mean when they use the term numbness.

Numbness may involve some or all of the 3 major sensory modalities:

Light touch

Pain and temperature sensation

Position and vibration sensation

Touch abnormality may also involve fine touch (discriminative touch), which often is affected by disturbances in the central nervous system (CNS)—for example, the ability to identify an object such as a key or coin by handling it or to perceive and identify numbers written on the palm of the hand.

Numbness is often accompanied by abnormal sensations of tingling ("pins-and-needles" or paresthesias) unrelated to a sensory stimulus.

Depending on the cause, numbness may be accompanied by other neurologic manifestations (eg, pain, extremity weakness, nonsensory cranial nerve dysfunction). Numbness may be transient , often due to localized positional nerve compression, or ongoing (chronic), due to more intense nerve damage. The onset may be acute, following a brief compression (eg, sleeping on it), trauma, or ischemia; or numbness may come on subacutely, often pointing to an underlying condition (eg, diabetes and diabetic neuropathy).

Adverse effects of chronic numbness include:

Difficulty walking and driving

Difficulty with balance, leading to increased risk of falls

Difficulty sleeping

In addition, numbness may interfere with recognition of wounds, skin infections, diabetic foot ulcers, and other injuries, leading to delayed treatment.

Etiology of Numbness There are many causes of numbness. Although there is some overlap, dividing the causes based on the pattern of numbness can be helpful (see table Some Causes of Numbness). Table Some Causes of Numbness Table

Evaluation of Numbness Because so many disorders can cause numbness, a sequential evaluation is done. First, the distribution of numbness is used to localize the part of the nervous system that is involved.

Then, other clinical features—particularly rate of onset, regularity of symptoms (intermittent or persistent), associated neurologic symptoms and signs, and symmetry—further narrow the differential diagnosis and guide additional questions and tests to diagnose specific causative disorders. Although in practice certain elements of the history are typically asked selectively (eg, patients with a typical stroke syndrome are not usually asked at length about risk factors for polyneuropathy and vice versa), many of the potentially relevant components of the history are presented here for informational purposes. History History of present illness should include using an open-ended question to ask patients to describe numbness. Symptom onset, duration, and time course should be ascertained. Most important are: The location of numbness (numbness, described as "tightness" in multiple sclerosis, may feel like one is wearing socks, which is a feature of posterior spinal cord involvement)

Associated neurologic symptoms (eg, paresis, dysesthesias, sphincter dysfunction such as incontinence or retention, dysphasia, visual loss, diplopia, dysphagia, cognitive decline) Possible precipitating causes (eg, compression of an extremity, trauma, recent intoxication, sleeping in an awkward position, symptoms of infection) are sought. Increased body temperature may bring on numbness in patients with multiple sclerosis (Uhthoff phenomenon), that may resolve with cooling. Review of systems should identify symptoms of causative disorders. Some examples are: Back and/or neck pain: Osteoarthritis-associated herniated disk or spinal cord compression

Fever, rash, or both: Infectious neuropathy, infectious radiculopathy, brain infection, or systemic rheumatic diseases

Headache: Brain tumor, stroke, or encephalopathy

Joint pain: Systemic rheumatic diseases

Vegan diet or pernicious anemia: Vitamin B12 deficiency

Excessive intake of high-mercury seafood: Toxic polyneuropathy

History of alcohol use disorder Past medical history should identify known conditions that can cause numbness, particularly the following: Diabetes, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, or thyroid disease: Polyneuropathy

Infections such as HIV, syphilis, or Lyme disease: Infectious peripheral neuropathy or brain infection

Coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation, atherosclerosis, or smoking: Stroke

Cancer (particularly lung cancer): Paraneoplastic anti-Hu subacute sensory or motor neuropathy

Osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis: Radiculopathy Family history should include information about any familial neurologic disorders. Medication and drinking history should include use of all medications and substances and occupational exposures to toxins. For example, B6 (pyridoxine) supplements, when taken in excess, can cause a crippling loss of body sensations.

Sudden or rapid onset (eg, within hours or days) of accompanying weakness

Onset only with increased body temperature (exercise, fever, hot baths) indicative of Uhthoff phenomenon

Dyspnea

Signs of cauda equina or conus medullaris syndrome (eg, saddle anesthesia, incontinence, loss of anal wink reflex)

Bilateral neurologic deficits below a spinal segment

Loss of sensation on both the face and body (on the same side or opposite side of the body)

Numbness of an entire limb Interpretation of findings The anatomic pattern of symptoms suggests the location of the lesion but is often not specific. In general: Numbness of part of one limb: Peripheral nervous system lesion

Hemibody numbness (with or without the trunk): Brain lesion

Bilateral numbness below a specific dermatomal level: Transverse myelopathy (a spinal cord lesion)

Bilateral numbness not corresponding to a specific dermatomal level: Polyneuropathy, multiple mononeuropathy, or a patchy spinal cord or brain disorder More specific localizing patterns include the following: Stocking-glove distribution: When motor signs are minimal or absent, usually an axonal polyneuropathy; when accompanied by weakness and spasticity (eg, hyperreflexia, increased tone, extensor plantar response), sometimes cervical spondylosis or a demyelinating polyneuropathy or demyelinating lesion of the spinal cord

Single dermatomal distribution: Nerve root lesion (radiculopathy)

Single extremity with more than one nerve or nerve root affected: Plexus lesion (plexopathy)

Multiple related or unrelated peripheral nerves: Multiple mononeuropathy

Loss of sensation affecting position and vibration disproportionately: Dysfunction of the dorsal columns or a demyelinating peripheral neuropathy

Saddle area distribution: Conus medullaris syndrome or compression of the cauda equina (cauda equina syndrome)

Crossed face-body distribution (ie, face and body affected on different sides): Lower brain stem lesion

Ipsilateral face and body distribution: Upper brain stem, thalamic, or cortical lesion

Bilateral numbness in a cape-like distribution over the neck and shoulders: Central cervical spinal cord abnormality, typically a syrinx Findings that indicate involvement of multiple anatomic areas (eg, both brain and spinal cord lesions) suggest more than one lesion (eg, multiple sclerosis, metastatic tumors, multifocal degenerative brain or spinal cord disorders) or more than one causative disorder. The rate of symptom onset helps suggest likely pathophysiology: Nearly instantaneous (usually seconds, occasionally minutes): Ischemic or traumatic

Hours to days: Infectious or toxic-metabolic or autoimmune (eg, multiple sclerosis)

Days to weeks: Infectious, toxic-metabolic, or immune-mediated

Weeks to months: Neoplastic, or degenerative, or occasionally infectious due to chronic central nervous system (CNS) infection (eg, fungal infection) Degree of symmetry also provides clues: Highly symmetric involvement: A systemic cause (eg, a metabolic, toxic, medication- or substance–related, infectious, or postinfectious cause; vitamin deficiency)

Clearly asymmetric involvement: A structural cause (eg, tumor, trauma, stroke, peripheral plexus or nerve compression, a focal or multifocal degenerative disorder) After location of the lesion, rate of onset, and degree of symmetry have been determined, the list of potential specific diagnoses is much smaller, so that focusing on clinical features that differentiate among them is practical (see table Some Causes of Numbness). For example, if initial evaluation suggests an axonal polyneuropathy, subsequent evaluation focuses on features of each of the many possible medications, toxins, and disorders that can cause these polyneuropathies. Testing Testing is required unless the diagnosis is clinically obvious and conservative treatment is elected (eg, in some cases of carpal tunnel syndrome, for a herniated disk or traumatic neuropraxia). Test selection is based on anatomic location of the suspected cause: Peripheral nerves or nerve roots: Nerve conduction studies and electromyography (electrodiagnostic testing)

Plexuses: Nerve conduction studies and electromyography and sometimes contrast MRI

Brain or spinal cord: MRI Electrodiagnostic tests can help differentiate between neuropathies and plexopathies (lesions distal to the nerve root) and more proximal lesions (eg, radiculopathies) and between types of polyneuropathies (eg, axonal and demyelinating, hereditary and acquired). If clinical findings suggest a structural lesion of the brain or spinal cord or a radiculopathy, MRI is usually indicated. CT is usually a second choice but may be particularly helpful if MRI is not available soon enough (eg, in emergencies). After the lesion is localized, subsequent testing can focus on specific disorders (eg, metabolic, infectious, toxic, autoimmune, or other systemic disorders). For example, if findings indicate a polyneuropathy, subsequent tests typically include complete blood count (CBC), electrolytes, renal function tests, rapid plasma reagin test, and measurement of fasting plasma glucose, hemoglobin A1C, vitamin B12, folate, thyroid-stimulating hormone, and usually serum immunoelectrophoresis and serum protein electrophoresis (particularly if the neuropathy is painful). Serum immunoelectrophoresis and serum protein electrophoresis can help diagnose multiple myeloma.

Treatment of Numbness Treatment is directed at the disorder causing numbness. Other methods and medications (eg, those used to treat neuropathic pain) may help relieve symptoms. Patients with insensitive feet, particularly if circulation is impaired, should take precautions to prevent and recognize injury. Socks and well-fitting shoes are needed when walking, and shoes must be inspected for hidden foreign material before wear. The feet should be inspected frequently for ulcers and signs of infection. Patients with insensitive hands or fingers must be alert when handling potentially hot or sharp objects. Patients with diffuse sensory loss or loss of position sense should be referred to a physical therapist for gait training. Precautions to prevent falls should be taken. Driving skill should be monitored.