Multimodal therapy (eg, physical methods, antidepressants, antiseizure drugs, psychotherapeutic methods, neuromodulation, sometimes surgery)

Successful neuropathic pain management starts with confirming the correct diagnosis and managing treatable causes (eg, herniated disk, carpal tunnel syndrome). In addition to drugs, mobilization and physical therapy are needed to desensitize areas of allodynia and prevent trophic changes, disuse atrophy, and joint ankylosis. Psychologic factors must be considered from the start of treatment. Anxiety and depression must be treated appropriately. If pain persists, neural blockade may help. When dysfunction does not respond to first-line treatments, patients may benefit from the comprehensive approach provided by a pain clinic.

Neuromodulation (spinal cord or peripheral nerve stimulation) is particularly effective for neuropathic pain.

Several classes of drugs are effective (see table Drugs for Neuropathic Pain), but complete relief is unlikely, and setting realistic expectations is important. The goal of pharmacologic management is to lessen neuropathic pain so that it is less debilitating.

Opioid analgesics can provide some relief but are generally less effective than for acute nociceptive pain and are associated with risk of dependence; adverse effects may prevent adequate analgesia.

Adjuvant analgesics, such as antidepressants and antiseizure drugs, are most commonly used to treat neuropathic pain, and their efficacy is supported by randomized trial data (1; see table Drugs for Neuropathic Pain).

Gabapentin Gabapentin is one of the most widely used drugs for such purposes. For effective analgesia, the dose should usually be > 600 mg orally 3 times a day, and many patients need a higher dose. Maximum dosage is usually considered to be 1200 mg orally 3 times a day.

Pregabalin is similar to gabapentin but has more stable pharmacokinetics; dosing 2 times a day is as efficacious as dosing 3 times a day and results in better compliance. The dosing goal is at least 300 mg/day orally (eg, a starting dose of 75 mg 2 times a day, increased to 150 mg 2 times a day within 1 week). Neuropathic pain syndromes may require up to 600 mg/day. Some patients who do not respond well to or do not tolerate gabapentin do respond to or tolerate pregabalin and vice versa, even though the two drugs have a similar primary mechanism of action (binding to the alpha-2 delta ligand of the presynaptic calcium channel, which modulates nociceptive signaling).

For tricyclic antidepressants (amitriptyline, nortriptyline, desipramine), the primary mechanism of action is blocking the reuptake of serotonin and norepinephrine. Analgesic doses (75 to 150 mg orally once a day) are usually insufficient to treat depression or anxiety. Anticholinergic and adrenergic adverse effects often limit effective dosing. Secondary amine tricyclic antidepressants (nortriptyline and desipramine) have a more favorable adverse effect profile than tertiary amine tricyclic antidepressants (amitriptyline).

Duloxetine Duloxetine is a mixed mechanism (serotonin and norepinephrine) reuptake inhibitor, which appears to be effective for diabetic neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, chronic musculoskeletal pain (including low back pain), and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. Doses that are efficacious for depression and anxiety and for pain management are similar.

Venlafaxine's effects and mechanism of action are similar to those of duloxetine.

Topical drugs and a lidocaine-containing patch may be effective for peripheral syndromes.

Other potentially effective treatments include

Spinal cord stimulation by an electrode placed epidurally for certain types of neuropathic pain (eg, chronic leg pain after spine surgery)

Electrodes implanted along peripheral nerves and ganglia for certain chronic neuralgias (peripheral nerve stimulation)

Sympathetic blockade, which is usually ineffective, except for some patients with complex regional pain syndrome

Neural blockade or ablation (radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, chemoneurolysis)

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS)