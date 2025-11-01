History and physical examination

Sometimes imaging tests

Diagnosis requires a thorough review of the injured athlete’s training program, including a history of symptom onset and aggravating factors, and a complete lower-extremity examination (for knee examination, see Approach to the Patient With Joint Symptoms: Physical Examination and see Knee Sprains and Meniscal Injuries).

Mechanical symptoms, such as locking or catching, suggest an internal derangement of the knee such as a meniscal tear. Instability symptoms, such as giving way and loss of confidence in the extremity when twisting or turning on the knee, suggest ligamentous injury or subluxation of the patella. Patellar subluxation occurs when there is lateral translation of the patella out of the trochlear groove (without complete dislocation) when the knee is flexed.

Chondromalacia is suggested by anterior knee pain after running, especially on hills, as well as pain and stiffness after sitting for any length of time (positive movie sign), although this is not specific for chondromalacia (1). On examination, pain is typically reproduced by compression of the patella against the femur.

Infrapatellar fat pad inflammation causes anterior knee pain when pressure is applied to the inferior pole of the patella (2).

Malalignment of the lower extremities is diagnosed with radiographs specific to assessing malalignment (eg, lower extremity radiographs to evaluate tibial torsion).

Focal bony pain (eg, around the tibia or metatarsals) that becomes worse after increasing physical activity with weight-bearing suggests a stress fracture (3).