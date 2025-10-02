Knee Sprains and Meniscal Injuries

Stress testing

Stress testing to evaluate ligament integrity helps distinguish partial from complete tears. However, if patients have significant pain and swelling or muscle spasm, testing is typically delayed until radiographs exclude fractures. Also, significant swelling and spasm may make joint stability difficult to evaluate. Such patients should be examined 2 to 3 days later (after swelling and spasm have subsided). A delayed physical examination of the knee is more sensitive than MRI of the knee (86% vs 76% [1]) for diagnosis of meniscal and anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Bedside stress testing is performed to check for specific injuries, although most of these tests are not highly accurate or reliable. For bedside stress testing, clinicians move the joint in a direction in which the ligament being tested normally prevents excessive joint movement.

The Apley test is performed with the patient is prone (2). The examiner stabilizes the patient’s thigh. The examiner flexes the patient’s knee 90° and rotates the lower leg while pressing the lower leg downward toward the knee (compression), then rotates the lower leg while pulling it away from the knee (distraction). Pain during compression and rotation suggests a meniscal injury; pain during distraction and rotation suggests a ligamentous or joint capsule injury.

The McMurray test is performed with the patient supine and is used to evaluate for meniscal injuries (2). The examiner places their hand on the patient's knee while palpating the joint line and places their other hand on the sole of the patient's foot. The patient's knee is then placed in full flexion. The examiner attempts to fully extend the knee while applying internal rotation with varus stress to evaluate the lateral meniscus and external rotation and valgus stress to evaluate the medial meniscus. Flexion and extension are performed several times while applying internal/external rotation and varus/valgus stressing. The test is positive for a meniscal injury if the patient has a painful click or locking of the knee during the test.

For evaluation of the medial and lateral collateral ligaments, the patient is supine, with the knee flexed approximately 20° and the hamstring muscles relaxed. The examiner puts one hand over the side of the knee opposite the ligament being tested. With the other hand, the examiner cups the heel and applies valgus stress to test the medial collateral ligament or varus stress to test the lateral collateral ligament. Moderate instability after acute injury suggests that a meniscus or cruciate ligament is torn as well as the collateral ligament.

The Lachman test is the most sensitive physical test for acute anterior cruciate ligament tears (3). With the patient supine, the examiner supports the patient’s thigh with one hand and the calf with the other hand while the patient’s knee is flexed 20°. Using the hand on the calf, the lower leg is moved anteriorly. Excessive passive anterior motion of the lower leg from the femur suggests a significant tear. Excessive motion can be assessed by performing the test on the uninjured leg.

The anterior drawer test, which is less sensitive and specific for evaluating an anterior cruciate ligament injury compared to the Lachman test (4), is performed with the patient supine. The patient's knee is then flexed at 90° with feet flat. The examiner stabilizes the distal thigh with one hand and places their other hand on the proximal lower leg. The examiner then moves the lower leg anteriorly The test is positive if there is extra movement of the lower leg when compared to the contralateral leg.

The posterior drawer test is performed with the patient supine and is used to evaluate for a posterior cruciate ligament injury. The patient's knee is then flexed at 90° with feet flat. The examiner stabilizes the distal thigh with one hand and places their other hand on the proximal lower leg. The examiner then moves the lower leg posteriorly. The test is positive if there is excessive movement of the lower leg.