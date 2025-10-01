How To Apply a Knee Immobilizer

Knee immobilizers are removable devices that maintain stability of the knee.
Knee immobilizers are typically used for injuries that benefit from immobilization but can tolerate brief periods without immobilization and thus do not require casting.
Indications for a Knee Immobilizer
Minimally displaced tibial plateau fractures (displaced or unstable tibial plateau fractures require operative management)
Knee fractures and ligament injuries that require immobilization while awaiting nonemergent operative repair or casting
Certain ligament injuries (eg, medial collateral ligament sprains) that do not require operative repair
Incomplete patellar tendon rupture that does not require operative repair
Some patellar dislocations (eg, those that have limited range of motion, show laxity, and/or do not have an intact extensor mechanism after reduction)
Incomplete quadriceps tendon rupture that does not require operative repair
Contraindications to a Knee Immobilizer
Absolute contraindications:
None
Relative contraindications:
Open fractures
Complications of a Knee Immobilizer
Lower extremity deep vein thrombosis
Joint stiffness
Equipment for a Knee Immobilizer
Commercially available knee immobilizer*
* There are different brands, but they all typically consist of a heavy foam/cloth wrap that extends from midcalf to midthigh. The wrap is held in place by a series of straps and provides support by its bulk. Additional stability is achieved by removable rigid strips that are applied to the medial and lateral sides of the device and held in place by hook-and-loop connections.
Additional Considerations for a Knee Immobilizer
Any open wounds should be treated and covered appropriately prior to application of the knee immobilizer.
Rarely, analgesia is required.
Relevant Anatomy for a Knee Immobilizer
Knee ligament injuries may involve the medial collateral, anterior cruciate, lateral collateral, and/or posterior cruciate.
Positioning for a Knee Immobilizer
Lie the patient supine with the foot supported and the knee extended.
Step-by-Step Description for Applying a Knee Immobilizer
Follow any available product-specific instructions and recommendations.
Prepare the knee immobilizer and straps.
Place the immobilizer behind the leg and centered behind the knee vertically and laterally.
If the immobilizer has a patellar cutout, align the cutout over the patella.
If the immobilizer has removable or adjustable stabilizer bars, place the bars medially and laterally along the long axis of the leg.
Secure the stabilizer bars and the immobilizer with the fastener straps (eg, hook and loop) above and below the knee (typically 2 above and 2 below the knee).
Check for distal neurovascular status (eg, capillary refill, distal sensation, toe flexion and extension).
Aftercare for a Knee Immobilizer
Prescribe crutches as needed and instruct patients on their use.
Arrange or recommend appropriate follow-up.
Advise patients to be alert for symptoms of deep vein thrombosis and return immediately for evaluation should they occur.
Advise patients to return for pain that cannot be controlled with oral medications (indicating a need for evaluation for compartment syndrome).
Warnings and Common Errors for a Knee Immobilizer
Do not apply the immobilizer too low on the leg because that does not effectively immobilize the knee.
If the stabilizer bars are already attached to the immobilizer in the package, ensure they are placed in the correct position along the long axis of the leg.
If the legs taper significantly (ie, very large thighs compared to the rest of the leg), the immobilizer may tend to slip down; this may not be apparent until the patient stands.
Tips and Tricks for a Knee Immobilizer
Prescribe crutches unless you confirm that the patient can walk without them.