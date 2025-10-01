Patellar dislocations are common and almost always lateral. Diagnosis is clinical; radiographs are performed to exclude fracture. Treatment is reduction and immobilization.

Patellar dislocation is distinct from knee dislocation, which is a much more serious injury.

Most patients are adolescent females and have an underlying chronic patellofemoral abnormality. Many dislocations spontaneously reduce before medical evaluation.

Usually, patellar dislocation occurs when people suddenly change direction or twist the knee or when force is applied to the knee (as may occur in soccer, gymnastics, or baseball when swinging a bat).

Associated injuries include:

Osteochondral fracture of the patella or lateral femoral condyle

Complications can include:

Osteoarthritis

In patients with patellofemoral abnormalities, recurrent dislocation or subluxation

(See Overview of Dislocations.)

Diagnosis of Patellar Dislocations Radiographs to exclude fracture A patellar dislocation, unless spontaneously reduced, is clinically obvious; ie, the patella is visibly and palpably displaced laterally, and the patient holds the knee in a slightly flexed position and is unwilling to straighten it. If the dislocation has spontaneously reduced, hemarthrosis is often present, and the peripatellar area is usually tender. Patellar Dislocations Patellar Dislocation Close-up comparing the normal right knee and swollen left knee of a male patient following dislocation of the kneecap (patella) as a result of an injury. ... read more DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Patellar Dislocation (Radiograph) This anteroposterior view of the knee shows a patellar dislocation, characterized by extreme lateral displacement of the patella, outside its normal location between the femoral condyles. ... read more Image courtesy of Danielle Campagne, MD. Anteroposterior and lateral knee radiographs and patellar views are performed to exclude fracture, even if the dislocation has obviously reduced.

Treatment of Patellar Dislocations Reduction

Immobilization Immediate treatment of patellar dislocations is reduction; most patients do not require sedation or analgesia. Reduction is performed with the patient's hip flexed. Then clinicians gently move the patella medially while simultaneously extending the knee. When the patella is reduced, a palpable clunk is usually evident and the deformity resolves. (See also How To Reduce a Lateral Patellar Dislocation.) Immediately after reduction, the knee can be checked for stability by moving it through its range of motion (flexion and extension). If the knee is stable, treatment consists of crutches and an elastic wrap. If the knee is unstable, a knee immobilizer is needed. How To Apply a Knee Immobilize... video Patients with osteochondral injury or recurrent instability may require a referral to an orthopedic surgeon for outpatient surgery.