How To Incise and Drain an Abscess

Pre-incision antibiotics: For patients at high risk of infectious endocarditis complications, immunocompromised patients, and patients who use IV drugs, 1 hour before the procedure give prophylactic IV antibiotics effective against staphylococci and beta-hemolytic streptococci (eg, a cephalosporin or, if infection with methicillin-resistant staphylococci is possible, vancomycin or clindamycin).

Less invasive alternatives: Avoid aggressive incision in abscesses in cosmetic areas, in areas under significant skin tension (eg, extensor surfaces), and in areas with extensive scar tissue (eg, sites of multiple previous drainage procedures). Instead, use a stab incision or needle aspiration to limit tissue injury and resultant scar formation. Multiple needle aspirations, ultrasound-guided needle aspiration, or delayed incision and drainage may be required. The abscess should be reassessed every 1 to 2 days to determine whether additional intervention is needed.