How To Debride and Dress a Burn

Diagnose and treat serious associated injuries. Any patient with other traumatic injuries should be fully evaluated to identify and treat life threatening injuries first.

Remove all clothing and gross debris from the burned area.

Remove all jewelry from the burn and also any that is distal to the burn to prevent entrapment from potential edema.

For chemical burns, irrigate with tap water for at least 20 minutes to remove any residual chemicals.

For thermal burns, irrigation will cool the injured area to prevent additional thermal damage, but optimal duration of irrigation has not been established (1).

During the first 30 minutes after injury, use room temperature (20 to 25° C) or cold tap-water irrigation, immersion, or compresses to limit the extent of the burn and provide significant pain relief (2). Do not immerse burned tissue in ice or ice water because ice immersion increases pain and burn depth and increases the risk of frostbite and, if the burn surface is large, systemic hypothermia.

Treat pain as soon as possible. Analgesics can be given concurrently with initiation of irrigation. For severe pain, IV opioids (eg, fentanyl 1 mcg/kg, or morphine 0.1 mg/kg) can be administered and titrated as needed. For mild to moderate pain, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and acetaminophen may be sufficient ( Treat pain as soon as possible. Analgesics can be given concurrently with initiation of irrigation. For severe pain, IV opioids (eg, fentanyl 1 mcg/kg, or morphine 0.1 mg/kg) can be administered and titrated as needed. For mild to moderate pain, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and acetaminophen may be sufficient (3).

Ensure that irrigation has removed all clothing and debris from the burned area.

Cover the burn with a moist, sterile dressing soaked in room temperature water or saline. The dressing should be kept cool and moist to provide continued pain relief.