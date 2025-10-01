Most hip dislocations are posterior and result from severe posteriorly directed force to the knee while the knee and hip are flexed (eg, against a car dashboard).
Complications may include:
Sciatic nerve injury
Delayed osteonecrosis of the femoral head
Associated injuries include:
In patients with posterior dislocations, the leg is shortened, adducted, and internally rotated. Anterior dislocations are rare and result in the leg being abducted and externally rotated.
(See Overview of Dislocations.)
Diagnosis of Hip Dislocations
Radiographs
Routine hip radiographs are diagnostic.
Treatment of Hip Dislocations
Closed reduction
Treatment of hip dislocations is closed reduction as soon as possible, preferably in ≤ 6 hours; delay increases the risk of osteonecrosis (1).
The hip can be reduced using one of the following techniques:
Allis technique
Captain Morgan technique
Rocket launcher technique
When any of these techniques is used, the patient requires procedural sedation to allow muscle relaxation and should be in the supine position. (For detailed instructions, see also How To Reduce a Posterior Hip Dislocation.)
For the Allis technique, the hip is gently flexed to 90°, and vertical traction is applied to the femur; this maneuver may be easiest and safest for the clinician performing the reduction if the patient is temporarily placed on a rigid backboard. A strap or sheet tied to the stretcher can be used to hold down the patient's hips (providing counterpressure to the vertical traction of the femur).
For the Captain Morgan technique, the patient's hips are held down by a strap or sheet, and the dislocated hip is flexed. A clinicians then places their knee under the patient's knee and lifts up while applying vertical traction to the femur. The Captain Morgan technique may have a better first-time success rate than the Allis technique (2).
Captain Morgan Technique
For the rocket launcher technique (3), the clinician stands on the side of the affected hip and faces the patient's feet. The dislocated hip and knee are flexed to 90°. The patient's hips are held down by a sheet or by a second clinician (to provide countertraction to the pelvis). The clinician squats, and the patient's knee is placed on the clinician's shoulder; the clinician essentially holds the leg like a rocket launcher. The patient's hip is adducted by pressing inward on the knee and is internally rotated by turning the foot out; the clinician then gently applies traction to the femur by standing from the squat and pulling down on the patient's foot, using the clinician's shoulder as a fulcrum.
Image courtesy of Danielle Campagne, MD.
After reduction, CT is needed in all native hips to identify acetabular and femoral head fractures and intra-articular debris or loose bodies (bone or cartilage fragments). Approximately 70% of patients with posterior dislocation of the hip have a concomitant acetabular fracture (4). If fractures or loose bodies are found, an orthopedist should be consulted about possible surgical intervention. If CT does not show any fractures or loose bodies, patients are sent home with crutches and told that their foot may touch the floor (eg, to maintain balance) but they should not put any weight on it (toe-touch weight bearing), at least until they are given permission to do so after orthopedic follow-up.
Dislocated prosthetic hip
After total hip replacement, the prosthetic hip dislocates without trauma in up to 2% of patients (1). Posterior dislocations are more common.
Closed reduction is often successful, particularly for first-time dislocations, but hip revision surgery is sometimes required.
DU CANE MEDICAL IMAGING LTD/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
Key Points
Most hip dislocations are posterior, causing the leg to be shortened, adducted, and internally rotated.
Diagnose using routine radiographs.
Reduce as soon as possible, preferably in ≤ 6 hours, using one of several techniques; delay increases the risk of osteonecrosis.
After reduction, perform CT to check for fractures and intra-articular debris or loose bone fragments in all native hips.