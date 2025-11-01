Antifungal Medications

Itraconazole

Itraconazole is the treatment of choice for mild or moderately severe histoplasmosis, blastomycosis, and paracoccidioidomycosis. It is also effective for chronic pulmonary aspergillosis, coccidioidomycosis, and certain types of chromoblastomycosis. Despite poor CSF penetration, itraconazole can be used to treat certain types of fungal meningitis, but it is not the drug of choice. Because itraconazole has high lipid solubility and strong protein binding, it exhibits low plasma concentrations but achieves high tissue levels. Drug levels are negligible in urine and CSF.

The most common adverse effects of itraconazole are gastrointestinal. High doses may lead to hypokalemia, hypertension, QT prolongation, and peripheral edema. Other reported adverse effects include allergic rash, hepatitis, and hallucinations. Rarely, some men have reported erectile dysfunction. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a boxed warning for the risk of heart failure.

Drug and food interactions can be significant. When the capsule formulation is taken, acidic drinks (eg, cola, acidic fruit juices) or foods (especially high-fat foods) improve absorption of itraconazole from the GI tract. However, absorption may be reduced if itraconazole is taken with prescription or over-the-counter medications that lower gastric acidity (eg, hismatine-2 receptor antagonists, proton pump inhibitors).

Several medications, including rifampin, rifabutin, didanosine, phenytoin, and carbamazepine, may decrease the serum concentration of itraconazole.

Itraconazole also inhibits metabolic degradation of other medications, elevating blood levels with potentially serious consequences. Rhabdomyolysis has been associated with itraconazole-induced elevations in blood levels of cyclosporine or statins. Itraconazole may increase the serum concentration of certain medications (eg, tacrolimus, warfarin, digoxin), and therapeutic drug monitoring is recommended when these medications are used with itraconazole.

Another formulation of itraconazole (SUBA-itraconazole, for SUper BioAvailable) has improved bioavailability without the need for an acidic gastric environment. SUBA-itraconazole is dosed differently and taken with food. It can be used to treat histoplasmosis, blastomycosis, and aspergillosis.