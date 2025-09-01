Cutaneous leishmaniasis

Cutaneus leishmaniasis is treated with topical formations of paromomycin (especially in Old World cutaneous leishmaniasis), heat therapy, cryotherapy, and/or intralesional injection of a pentavalent antimonial (where available).

If a lesion is small, spontaneously healing, and not caused by a Leishmania species associated with mucosal leishmaniasis, it can be closely followed, rather than treated.

Topical treatment is an option for small, uncomplicated lesions. Intralesional injection of sodium stibogluconate has been used for many years for simple cutaneous leishmaniasis in Europe and Asia; it is not currently available in the United States for intralesional use.

Other topical options include heat therapy, which requires a specialized system for administration, and cryotherapy; both can be painful and are practical only when used to treat small lesions.

Topical paromomycin can be used as an ointment that contains 15% paromomycin and 12% methylbenzethonium chloride in soft white paraffin. This medication is used around the world, but in the United States it may need to be requested through compounding pharmacies.

Systemic therapy is used in patients who have the following:

Infection by L. braziliensis or related organisms associated with mucosal leishmaniasis

Complex cutaneous leishmaniasis with multiple, large, widespread, or disfiguring lesions

Compromised cell-mediated immunity

In the United States, systemic options include liposomal amphotericin B, miltefosine, and amphotericin B deoxycholate. Outside the United States, pentavalent antimonials (sodium stibogluconate and meglumine antimoniate) may be used if infection was acquired in areas where antimony-resistance is not prevalent. Liposomal amphotericin B and amphotericin B deoxycholate are typically given in the regimens used for visceral leishmaniasis.

Although not approved for cutaneous infection, liposomal amphotericin B may have merit in select cases.

Miltefosine, which has the advantage of oral administration, can be effective for cutaneous leishmaniasis in adults and adolescents, particularly when caused by L. braziliensis, L. guyanensis, or L. panamensis (2). Adverse effects include nausea, vomiting, transient elevations in aminotransferases, and dizziness. Miltefosine is contraindicated during pregnancy and breastfeeding (chestfeeding); patients of childbearing age who are taking this drug must use effective birth control measures.

Pentavalent antimonials should be used only if the infecting Leishmania species is likely to be susceptible. Meglumine antimoniate is used in French-speaking countries and in Latin America. Adverse effects include nausea, vomiting, malaise, elevated amylase and/or liver enzymes, and cardiotoxicity (arrhythmias, myocardial depression, heart failure, ECG changes, cardiac arrest). The incidence of adverse effects increases with age. The drug is stopped if patients develop cardiotoxicity.

Alternatives include azoles (eg, ketoconazole, itraconazole, fluconazole) if the infecting Leishmania species is likely to be susceptible. Azoles have limited effectiveness, but success has been reported with higher daily doses in some areas (4).

Diffuse cutaneous leishmaniasis is relatively resistant to treatment.