Avoidance of sun exposure through use of protective clothing and opaque sunscreens

Afamelanotide or dersimelagon for prevention of phototoxic events and amelioration of phototoxic reactions Afamelanotide or dersimelagon for prevention of phototoxic events and amelioration of phototoxic reactions

Symptomatic treatment for skin burning with cold compresses, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and topical and/or oral corticosteroids

Management of hepatobiliary complications

Treatment for erythropoietic protoporphyria and X-linked protoporphyria is similar. Patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria or X-linked protoporphyria should avoid sun exposure; protective clothing, hats, and light-opaque titanium dioxide or zinc oxide containing sunscreens should be used. Treatment for erythropoietic protoporphyria and X-linked protoporphyria is similar. Patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria or X-linked protoporphyria should avoid sun exposure; protective clothing, hats, and light-opaque titanium dioxide or zinc oxide containing sunscreens should be used.

Afamelanotide, a long-acting congener of melanocyte stimulating hormone which leads to increased production of eumelanin, can be administered once every 60 days as a subcutaneous implant, decreases photosensitivity, allows longer exposure to light, and improves quality of life ( Afamelanotide, a long-acting congener of melanocyte stimulating hormone which leads to increased production of eumelanin, can be administered once every 60 days as a subcutaneous implant, decreases photosensitivity, allows longer exposure to light, and improves quality of life (1).

Dersimelagon, an orally administered selective melanocortin 1 receptor agonist increases production of eumelanin with resultant photoprotective effects. In a phase 2 trial, dersimelagon increased the duration of symptom-free sunlight exposure in erythropoietic protoporphyria and X-linked protoporphyria (2).

Oral beta-carotene, an antioxidant, reduces photosensitivity. However, patient adherence with beta-carotene is often poor because it is not very effective in controlling symptoms and also causes orange skin pigmentation, which is less noticeable and less severe in patients with dark skin; thus, beta-carotene is often tried but usually not continued. Beta-carotene dose depends on patient’s age.

Medications that trigger acute porphyrias need not be avoided.

In some patients, acute skin symptoms can be alleviated by cold baths or wet towels, analgesics, and topical and/or oral corticosteroids. However, many patients do not find such measures very effective. Symptoms can take up to a week to resolve.

If these measures are ineffective (eg, patients have increasing photosensitivity, rising porphyrin levels, progressive jaundice), giving hematin and/or red blood cell hypertransfusion (ie, to above-normal hemoglobin levels) may reduce protoporphyrin overproduction. Plasmapheresis is also effective acutely to decrease high concentrations of protoporphyrin in plasma; however, the duration of the effect is often short-lived.

Administration of bile acids may facilitate biliary excretion of protoporphyrin.

Oral cholestyramine or charcoal have been used to interrupt the enterohepatic circulation of protoporphyrin and increase fecal excretion. Oral cholestyramine or charcoal have been used to interrupt the enterohepatic circulation of protoporphyrin and increase fecal excretion.

Oral vitamin E, 800 units per day, is also used with the hope that it will exert an antioxidant and hepatoprotective effect, although objective evidence of benefit is scant. Oral vitamin E, 800 units per day, is also used with the hope that it will exert an antioxidant and hepatoprotective effect, although objective evidence of benefit is scant.

Patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria or X-linked protoporphyria, especially women, are often anemic and iron-deficient for reasons that are not well understood. It is not due to abnormalities in hepcidin, the hormone produced in the liver that decreases iron absorption and release from storage (3). Iron replacement usually leads to decreased levels of protoporphyrin and to decreased severity of photosensitivity in X-linked protoporphyria but to increased levels of protoporphyrin in erythropoietic protoporphyria (4). Patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria should not be given iron replacement by IV, because of risks of triggering acute worsening of hepatic disease. If needed, oral iron, given once every day or every other day, with vitamin C, is the preferred treatment.

Patients who develop decompensated end-stage liver disease require liver transplantation. As with acute intermittent porphyria, patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria are not eligible for standardized Model for End-Stage Liver Disease (MELD)-exception points. However, liver transplantation does not correct the underlying metabolic defect, and erythropoietic protoporphyria hepatopathy often develops in the transplanted liver.

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is curative for erythropoietic protoporphyria but is not routinely done because the risk typically outweighs the benefits. The strategy of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation after liver transplantation cures erythropoietic protoporphyria and prevents recurrent erythropoietic protoporphyria from damaging the allograft, but the optimal timing of this strategy has not been established. Patients should be protected from operating room lights during liver transplantation or other prolonged surgery to avoid serious phototoxic injury to internal organs. Light sources should be covered with commercially available filters that block wavelengths ~380 to 420 nm (5). Endoscopy, laparoscopy, and brief (< 1.5 hour) abdominal surgery do not usually cause phototoxic damage.

Pearls & Pitfalls

Regular physician-patient consultations that provide information, discussion, and opportunities for genetic counseling together with physical checkups are important. Liver function and red blood cell and plasma protoporphyrin levels should be checked annually.

Patients with abnormal liver function test results should be evaluated by a hepatologist; a liver biopsy may be needed to stage the degree of fibrosis. Patients with known chronic liver disease should undergo screening liver ultrasonography, CT, or MRI every 6 months to check for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Vitamin D levels should be checked because deficiency is common (patients tend to avoid sun exposure); supplements are given if levels are low.

All patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria and X-linked protoporphyria should receive hepatitis A vaccine and hepatitis B vaccine and be advised to avoid alcohol.

Any chemicals, medications, or conditions cause cholestasis may lead to worsening of erythropoietic protoporphyria or X-linked protoporphyria and should be avoided.