Total abdominal hysterectomy and bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy

Usually adjuvant pelvic radiation therapy

Chemotherapy for advanced or recurrent cancers

Treatment of uterine sarcomas is total abdominal hysterectomy and bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy.

Uterine sarcomas should be removed en bloc; morcellation is contraindicated. If a specimen is fragmented during surgery, imaging is recommended to check for metastases, and re-exploration can be considered. Treatment with chemotherapy is also recommended.

The ovaries may be preserved in certain patients with early-stage uterine leiomyosarcoma if they wish to retain hormonal function. Additional surgical resection should be based on intraoperative findings.

Lymphadenectomy in patients with leiomyosarcoma or endometrial stromal sarcoma is not indicated because there is evidence that the risk of lymph node metastases is minimal (< 2%) (1, 2).

For inoperable sarcomas, pelvic radiation therapy with or without brachytherapy and/or systemic therapy is recommended.

Adjuvant radiation therapy is typically used and appears to delay local recurrence but does not improve overall survival rate.

Chemotherapy agents are typically used when tumors are advanced or recur; drugs vary by tumor type.

Some preferred regimens are

Doxorubicin Doxorubicin

Docetaxel/gemcitabine (preferred for leiomyosarcoma) Docetaxel/gemcitabine (preferred for leiomyosarcoma)

Overall, response to chemotherapy is poor.

Metastatic or unresectable uterine leiomyosarcomas have a poor prognosis. A multicenter randomized open-label superiority phase III trial in patients with metastatic or unresectable leiomyosarcomas showed that first-line therapy with doxorubicin plus trabectedin compared with doxorubicin alone resulted in significantly increased median progression-free survival (12.2 versus 6.2 months; adjusted hazard ratio, 0.41) ( Metastatic or unresectable uterine leiomyosarcomas have a poor prognosis. A multicenter randomized open-label superiority phase III trial in patients with metastatic or unresectable leiomyosarcomas showed that first-line therapy with doxorubicin plus trabectedin compared with doxorubicin alone resulted in significantly increased median progression-free survival (12.2 versus 6.2 months; adjusted hazard ratio, 0.41) (3).

Endocrine therapy is used for patients with endometrial stromal sarcoma or hormone receptor–positive uterine leiomyosarcoma. Progestins are frequently effective. Endocrine therapy may include:

Medroxyprogesterone acetate Medroxyprogesterone acetate

Megestrol acetate Megestrol acetate

Aromatase inhibitors

GnRH (gonadotropin-releasing hormone) agonists