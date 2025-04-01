Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

High-dose corticosteroids are recommended for at least 2 months, although some experts recommend use for up to 9 months (2). Response rates of 30 to 70% have been reported with prolonged therapy and vary by the histologic classification of FSGS (3). After a 2-week remission of proteinuria, the corticosteroid is slowly tapered. Secondary and familial cases, collapsing FSGS, and advanced tubulointerstitial fibrosis are more likely to be corticosteroid-resistant.

If only slight improvement or relapse occurs with corticosteroid therapy, remission may be induced with a calcineurin inhibitor (eg, cyclosporine or tacrolimus) for at least 6 months. Although other calcineurin inhibitors have been studied more than tacrolimus for FSGS, some clinicians prefer tacrolimus because it is commonly used for other glomerular diseases and there is a lower risk of cosmetic side effects (eg, hirsutism, gingival hyperplasia). In selected cases, mycophenolate mofetil may be used as an alternative (3).

In patients with contraindications to high-dose corticosteroids (eg, diabetes, osteoporosis), a calcineurin inhibitor can be given along with a lower dose of corticosteroids.

An alternative is plasma exchange in combination with immunosuppression.