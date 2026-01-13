Nonfunctional adrenal masses are space-occupying lesions of the adrenal glands that have no obvious hormonal activity. Symptoms, signs, and treatment depend on the nature and size of the mass.

(See also Overview of Adrenal Function.)

The most common nonfunctioning adrenal masses in adults are:

Adenomas

Adenomas represent more than half of adrenal masses (1).

Other common nonfunctioning adrenal masses are:

Carcinomas

Metastatic tumors

Cysts and lipomas make up most of the remainder. However, the precise proportions depend on the clinical presentation.

Masses discovered on incidental screening are usually adenomas. Less commonly, in neonates, spontaneous adrenal hemorrhage may cause large adrenal masses, simulating neuroblastoma or Wilms tumor. In adults, bilateral massive adrenal hemorrhage may result from thromboembolic disease or coagulopathy, whether disease- or medication-related.

Benign cysts are observed in adult patients and may be due to cystic degeneration or vascular accidents. Lymphomas, bacterial infections, fungal infections (eg, histoplasmosis), or parasitic infestations (eg, due to Echinococcus) may also manifest with adrenal masses, sometimes bilateral. Hematogenous spread of Mycobacterium tuberculosis may cause adrenal masses.

A nonfunctional adrenal carcinoma causes a diffuse and infiltrating retroperitoneal process. Hemorrhage can occur, causing adrenal hematomas.

Reference 1. Pacak K, Blake MA, Sweeney AT, et al. Adrenal tumour imaging: clinical, molecular, and radiomics perspectives. Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol. 2026;14(1):62-81. doi:10.1016/S2213-8587(25)00300-6

Symptoms and Signs of Nonfunctional Adrenal Masses Most patients are asymptomatic. With any adrenal mass, adrenal insufficiency is rare unless both glands are involved. Hyperfunction occurs more frequently. This may seem paradoxical for a "nonfunctional mass," but a significant minority of these incidentally found "nonfunctional adrenal masses" do show some autonomous cortisol secretion, which may be manifested as subtle signs of cortisol excess such as weight gain, hypertension, and diabetes. The major signs of bilateral massive adrenal hemorrhage are: Abdominal pain

Falling hematocrit

Signs of acute adrenal failure (eg, abdominal pain, loss of consciousness, fatigue, dehydration)

Suprarenal masses on CT or MRI Tuberculosis of the adrenals may cause calcification and Addison disease. Nonfunctional adrenal carcinoma usually manifests as invasive or metastatic disease.

Diagnosis of Nonfunctional Adrenal Masses Adrenal hormone measurements

Fine-needle biopsy Nonfunctional adrenal masses are usually found incidentally during tests such as CT or MRI conducted for other reasons (1). Nonfunctionality is established clinically and confirmed by adrenal hormonal measurements, but as noted, many may show autonomous cortisol secretion without obvious signs of Cushing syndrome. Screening adrenal hormonal measurements include dexamethasone suppression testing and serum cortisol (to exclude Cushing syndrome), 24-hour urinary or plasma fractionated metanephrines (to exclude pheochromocytoma) and plasma aldosterone and renin (to exclude primary aldosteronism). If metastatic or infectious disease is possible, fine-needle biopsy can be diagnostic but is contraindicated if there is suspicion of adrenal carcinoma (to avoid spread of tumor) or pheochromocytoma (to avoid precipitating acute hypertension). Diagnosis reference 1. Expert Panel on Urological Imaging, Mody RN, Remer EM, et al. ACR Appropriateness Criteria® Adrenal Mass Evaluation: 2021 Update. J Am Coll Radiol. 2021;18(11S):S251-S267. doi:10.1016/j.jacr.2021.08.010