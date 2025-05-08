How To Swab a Throat for Testing

In patients with tonsillopharyngitis, a throat swab may be needed primarily to diagnose:

Group A beta-hemolytic streptococci (GABHS) infection

Gonococcal infection

Gonococcal pharyngitis may be suspected in patients with known or possible exposure to gonorrhea (eg, recent oral-genital contact).

Criteria suggestive of need for testing for GABHS pharyngitis include the presence of ≥ 2 of the following:

Tonsillar exudate

Tender lymphadenopathy

Fever (on examination or by history)

Absence of cough

Threshold for GABHS testing may be lower in patients at increased risk because of diabetes or immunocompromise.

Throat swabs are also sometimes tested if COVID-19 is suspected. Throat swabs may also be useful for diagnosing rarer causes of pharyngitis, including Fusobacterium necrophorum (Lemierre syndrome), Arcanobacterium haemolyticum, and Corynebacterium diphtheria.