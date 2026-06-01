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Introduction to Sweating Disorders

Full Review: Jun 2026 ByShinjita Das, MD MPH, Massachusetts General Hospital | Peer reviewed byJoseph F. Merola, MD, MMSc, UT Southwestern Medical Center
Last updated: Jun 2026
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There are two types of sweat glands: apocrine and eccrine. They are located primarily in the dermis, with the ducts for the sweat gland opening into the uppermost epidermis.

Cross-Section of the Skin and Skin Structures

Apocrine glands are clustered in the axillae, areolae, genitals, and anus; modified apocrine glands are found in the external auditory meatus. Apocrine glands become active at puberty; their excretions are oily and viscid and are presumed to play a role in sexual olfactory messages. The most common disorder of apocrine glands is:

Hidradenitis suppurativa also affects the apocrine glands and is discussed elsewhere.

Eccrine glands are sympathetically innervated, distributed over the entire body, and active from birth. Their secretions are watery and serve to cool the body in hot environments or during activity. Disorders of eccrine glands include:

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