Bromhidrosis is excessive or abnormal body odor caused by decomposition by bacteria and yeasts of sweat gland secretions and cellular debris.

(See also Introduction to Sweating Disorders.)

Apocrine secretions are lipid-rich, sterile, and odorless but become odoriferous when decomposed by bacteria into volatile acids on the skin surface.

Eccrine sweat is generally not malodorous because it is nearly 100% water.

Eccrine bromhidrosis can occur when bacteria degrade keratin that has been softened by eccrine sweat. Eccrine bromhidrosis can also result from ingestion of certain foods (eg, curry, garlic, onion, alcohol) and medications (eg, penicillin).

Studies suggest a strong correlation between bromhidrosis and wetness or stickiness of earwax (in association with a single nucleotide polymorphism of the ABCC11 gene) (1).

The diagnosis of bromhidrosis is primarily clinical, based on patient history and physical examination demonstrating malodorous sweat.

General reference 1. Nakano M, Miwa N, Hirano A, et al. A strong association of axillary osmidrosis with the wet earwax type determined by genotyping of the ABCC11 gene. BMC Genetics. 2009;10:42. doi: 10.1186/1471-2156-10-42