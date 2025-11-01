Pityriasis rubra pilaris is a rare chronic disorder that causes hyperkeratotic yellowing of the skin, including the trunk, extremities, and, particularly, the palms and soles. Red follicular papules typically merge to form red-orange scaling plaques and confluent areas of erythema with islands of normal skin between lesions. Diagnosis is clinical. Treatment is aimed at relieving symptoms.

Pityriasis rubra pilaris is a rare, chronic, inflammatory papulosquamous dermatosis characterized by the presence of hyperkeratotic follicular papules, palmoplantar keratoderma, and orange-red scaly plaques with well-demarcated "islands of sparing". There is a slight male predominance (1).

The cause of pityriasis rubra pilaris is largely idiopathic (2). Genetic mutations are thought to contribute, particularly gain-of-function mutations in the CARD14 gene and more rarely, loss-of-function mutations in KRT32. However, it has been associated with infections, autoimmune diseases, and malignancies.

Pathogenesis involves dysregulation of the Th17 axis causing aberrant NF-κB signaling and increased levels of IL-23, overlapping with mechanisms seen in psoriasis.

The 2 most common forms of the disorder are

Juvenile classic (characterized by autosomal dominant inheritance and childhood onset)

Adult classic (characterized by no apparent inheritance and adult onset)

Atypical (nonclassic) forms exist in both age groups. Atypical forms are characterized by unusual morphology, chronicity, and recalcitrance to therapy compared to classic pityriasis rubra pilaris. Sunlight, HIV or another infection, minor trauma, or an autoimmune disorder may trigger a flare-up.

Manifestations of Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris (Hyperkeratotic Palms) Pityriasis rubra pilaris can manifest as hyperkeratotic yellowing of the palms and soles. Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris (Scaling Plaques) Pityriasis rubra pilaris can manifest as red follicular papules that coalesce to form red-orange scaling plaques and confluent areas of erythema with islands of normal skin between lesions. ... read more Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris (Foot) This image shows hyperkeratosis of the sole characteristic of pityriasis rubra pilaris. Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

