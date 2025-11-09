Cutaneous Myiasis

A common source for furuncular myiasis is bot flies. Species of bot flies include Dermatobia hominis, native to South and Central America and the most common cause of furuncular myiasis in travelers returning to the United States, Cordylobia anthropophaga (in sub-Saharan Africa), various Cuterebra species (in North America), and Wohlfahrtia species (in North America, Europe, and Pakistan) (1). Many of the flies do not lay their eggs on humans but on other insects (eg, mosquitoes) or objects (eg, drying laundry) that may then come in contact with human skin. Eggs on the skin hatch into larvae, which subsequently burrow into the skin and develop through successive stages (instars) into mature larvae; mature larvae may be 1 to 2 cm long, depending on the species. If the infestation is untreated, larvae eventually emerge from the skin and drop to the ground to continue their life cycle.

Typical symptoms include pruritus, a sensation of movement, and sometimes lancinating pain. The initial lesion may resemble an arthropod bite or bacterial furuncle but may be distinguished by the presence of a central punctum with serosanguineous drainage; sometimes a small portion of the end of the larva is visible. D. hominis lesions are more common on the face, scalp, and extremities, whereas C. anthropophaga lesions usually occur in areas that are covered by clothing and appear on the head, neck, and back.

There is no single standardized treatment approach, but it generally involves occlusive techniques or administration of agents toxic to the worm or larvae followed by manual removal (2). The approach varies depending on the availability of interventions. Expectant management is inadvisable because of the risk of inadequate larval control and intense local inflammation, potentially leading to secondary infection.

Because larvae require atmospheric oxygen, production of localized hypoxia via occlusion of the skin opening (eg, application of petroleum jelly or a transparent adhesive film) may cause them to depart or at least come closer to the surface, facilitating manual removal (3).The numerous occlusive methods include use of petroleum jelly, transparent adhesive films, nail polish, bacon, or a paste of tobacco. One dose of oral ivermectin or topically applied ivermectin may kill the larvae or induce migration. Larvae may be extracted through a small incision under local anesthesia.