Atypical Nevi (Moles)

Dermatoscopic evaluation

Biopsy

Regular physical examinations

Atypical nevi must be clinically differentiated from melanoma. Features that suggest melanoma, known as the ABCDEs of melanoma, are (1):

A: A symmetry—asymmetric appearance

B: B orders—irregular borders (ie, not round or oval)

C: C olor—color variation within the mole, unusual colors, or a color significantly different or darker than the patient's other nevi

D: D iameter—> 6 mm

E: Evolution—a new mole in a patient > 30 years of age or a changing mole

Although clinical findings can sometimes establish a diagnosis of atypical nevi (see table Characteristics of Atypical vs Typical Moles), visual differentiation between atypical nevi and melanoma can be difficult. Therefore, biopsies of the most suspicious lesions should be performed to confirm the diagnosis and to determine the degree of atypia. Biopsies should ideally aim to include the complete depth and breadth of the lesion; an excisional biopsy is ideal.

Table Characteristics of Atypical vs Typical Nevi Table

Patients with multiple atypical nevi and a personal or family history of melanoma should be examined regularly (eg, yearly for those with a family history of melanoma, and more often for those with a personal history of melanoma). The familial risk of melanoma is also significantly increased by the presence of CDKN2A (p16) mutations, and to a lesser extent, BRCA2 mutations, particularly in the context of a family history of breast, ovarian, or pancreatic cancer (2, 3).

Some dermatologists observe pigment patterns of melanocytic lesions at higher resolutions using a hand-held instrument known as a dermatoscope. Dermoscopy allows a dermatologist to examine structures not typically visible to the naked eye. It can reveal certain high-risk characteristics suggestive of melanoma (eg, blue-white veil, irregular dots and globules, atypical pigment network, reverse network).