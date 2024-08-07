skip to main content
Infections After Childbirth

(Postpartum Infections)

ByJulie S. Moldenhauer, MD, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Reviewed/Revised Aug 2024
    Immediately after delivery, the woman’s temperature often increases. A temperature of 100.4° F (38° C) or higher during the first 12 hours after delivery could indicate an infection but may not. Nonetheless, in such cases, the woman should be evaluated by her doctor or midwife. A postpartum infection is usually diagnosed if a woman has had a temperature of 100.4° F or higher on 2 occasions at least 6 hours apart, especially if there are other symptoms that suggest infection.

    Postpartum infections seldom occur because doctors try to prevent or treat conditions that can lead to infections. However, infections, if they develop, may be serious. Thus, if a woman has a temperature of more than 100.4° F at any time during the first week after delivery, she should call a doctor.

    Postpartum infections may be

    • Directly related to delivery (occurring in the uterus or the area around the uterus)

    • Indirectly related to delivery (occurring in the kidneys, bladder, breasts, or lungs)

