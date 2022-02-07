A breast infection (mastitis) can occur after delivery (postpartum infection), usually during the first 6 weeks and almost always in women who are breastfeeding. If the baby is not positioned correctly during breastfeeding, cracking (and soreness) can develop. If the skin of or around the nipples becomes cracked, bacteria from the skin can enter the milk ducts and cause an infection.
An infected breast usually appears red and swollen and feels warm and tender. Only part of the breast may be red and sore. Women may have a fever.
Less commonly, breast infections happen after an injury or surgery. Having diabetes or taking corticosteroids increases the risk of breast infections.
Rarely, breast infections result in a pocket of pus (breast abscess). The area around the abscess swells, and pus may drain from the nipple.
Doctors base the diagnosis on results of a physical examination.
Treatment of Breast Infection
Antibiotics
Treatment of pain and complete emptying of milk from the breast
Women are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids.
If symptoms of the infection do not lessen or symptoms are serious, women should seek medical attention—for example, if the breast looks red, the redness is spreading, or the woman has fever and chills.
Women who have a breast infection and are breastfeeding should continue to breastfeed because emptying the breast helps with treatment and decreases the risk of a breast abscess.
Breast abscesses are treated with antibiotics and are usually drained surgically. This procedure can be done using a local anesthetic but may require sedatives given by vein (intravenously) or a general anesthetic.
If taking antibiotics does not relieve the infection or there is no infection, doctors do an evaluation to check for breast cancer.