A breast infection (mastitis) can occur after delivery (postpartum infection), usually during the first 6 weeks and almost always in women who are breastfeeding. If the baby is not positioned correctly during breastfeeding, cracking (and soreness) can develop. If the skin of or around the nipples becomes cracked, bacteria from the skin can enter the milk ducts and cause an infection.

An infected breast usually appears red and swollen and feels warm and tender. Only part of the breast may be red and sore. Women may have a fever.

Less commonly, breast infections happen after an injury or surgery. Having diabetes or taking corticosteroids increases the risk of breast infections.

Rarely, breast infections result in a pocket of pus (breast abscess). The area around the abscess swells, and pus may drain from the nipple.

Doctors base the diagnosis on results of a physical examination.

