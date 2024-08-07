skip to main content
Bladder and Kidney Infections After Childbirth

(Postpartum Bladder and Kidney Infections)

ByJulie S. Moldenhauer, MD, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Reviewed/Revised Aug 2024
A bladder infection (cystitis) is common after delivery of a baby. A kidney infection (pyelonephritis) can occur if bacteria spread from the bladder to the kidney after delivery.

  • Bladder and kidney infections may cause painful or frequent urination and sometimes fever.

  • To diagnose bladder and kidney infections, doctors examine and analyze a urine sample.

  • Typically, women are given an antibiotic intravenously for a kidney infection or by mouth for a bladder infection.

(See also Infections After Childbirth.)

The risk of developing a bladder infection is increased when a catheter is placed in the bladder to relieve a buildup of urine during and after labor, particularly if the catheter is left in place for a while.

Symptoms

Bladder and often kidney infections cause painful or frequent urination. Kidney and some bladder infections cause fever. Kidney infections may cause pain in the lower back or side and a general feeling of illness or discomfort.

Diagnosis

  • Testing a urine sample

The diagnosis of bladder and kidney infections is based on testing a urine sample. With kidney infections and some bladder infections, the sample may be cultured to identify the bacteria.

Treatment

  • Antibiotics

Typically, women are given an antibiotic by vein (intravenously) for a kidney infection or by mouth for a bladder infection.

Drinking plenty of fluids helps keep the kidneys functioning well and flushes bacteria out of the urinary tract.

