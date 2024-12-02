Get the full details

Infections of the Uterus After Delivery

Postpartum refers to the time period after you have a baby. It's usually considered the first 6 weeks.

Your uterus is your womb. It's the organ where a fetus grows before it's born.

What is an infection of the uterus? Your uterus can get infected after the baby is born. This is rare but serious. Infections in your uterus can start soon after delivery

You'll have pain in your lower belly, fever, and a bad-smelling discharge

Antibiotics usually cure the infection

What causes a postpartum uterus infection? Bacteria that normally live in and around your vagina can infect your uterus after delivery. You have a higher risk of postpartum infection of the uterus if you have: Many vaginal exams during labor

A long labor

A c-section rather than a vaginal delivery Sometimes, doctors give you antibiotics before a c-section to help prevent infection.

What are the symptoms of a postpartum uterus infection? Symptoms usually start 1 to 3 days after delivery and include: Pain in your lower belly

Fever and chills

Generally feeling sick

Bad-smelling discharge from your vagina

How can doctors tell if I have a postpartum uterus infection? Doctors can usually tell by examining you. They may do tests for other causes of pain and fever, such as a urinary tract infection (UTI).