Postpartum refers to the time period after you have a baby. It's usually considered the first 6 weeks after delivery.
What are bladder and kidney infections after childbirth?
Your kidneys are 2 bean-shaped organs that make urine. Your bladder is a hollow organ that holds urine until you urinate. You can get a bladder infection (cystitis) or kidney infection if bacteria get into these organs after childbirth.
The Urinary Tract
Symptoms of a bladder or kidney infection include pain when you urinate or needing to urinate often
Doctors treat the infection with antibiotics
You’re more likely to get a postpartum bladder infection if you had a catheter (thin, flexible tube) put in your bladder to drain urine before or after you give birth
What are the symptoms of bladder and kidney infections after childbirth?
Symptoms include:
Pain when you urinate
Needing to urinate often
Fever
Pain in your lower back or side
Feeling sick all over
How can doctors tell if I have a bladder and kidney infections after childbirth?
Doctors do a urine test to check for bladder and kidney infections.
How do doctors treat bladder and kidney infections after childbirth?
Doctors treat bladder and kidney infections with antibiotics. Your doctor may also have you drink plenty of fluids to help your kidneys work well and flush the bacteria out of your body.
Doctors will do another urine test 6 to 8 weeks after your baby is born to make sure the infection is cured.